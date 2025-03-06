Public space around Hoàn Kiếm Lake to be expanded

HÀ NỘI — The capital city's authorities are mulling plans to expand the public space around Hoàn Kiếm Lake to the east, aiming to better meet the demands of residents and visitors in this tourist hotspot.

Renovating the eastern area of the lake to enhance public and open spaces that serve the community of the capital along with visitors is a sound and appropriate policy, aligning with the directives of the General Secretary and the Hà Nội Party Committee, they said.

It also fits with plans to promote the value of the special national heritage space of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and its surroundings.

The proposed reclamation area includes the offices of the Việt Nam Electricity Group (EVN) and the areas across the streets of Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Trần Nguyên Hãn and Lý Thái Tổ.

The city said it would welcome the support and consensus of businesses and relevant units whose offices are within the planned public space.

The municipal People’s Committee Chairman, Trần Sỹ Thanh, has requested that any planning be fast-tracked, proposing the investment policy for the public space project in this area and promptly implementing land clearance, relocation, compensation, support, resettlement and land acquisition.

In addition, the city will facilitate and instruct city departments to quickly support organisations, units, and households within the project's boundaries in identifying replacement working areas, rebuilding offices and resettlement projects for affected households.

The city will also assist in the relocation process and the implementation of investment projects at new locations and ensure stable operations for organisations, businesses, and the lives of residents.

Notably, Hà Nội has requested agencies and units with offices to the east of Hoàn Kiếm Lake, such as EVN and its affiliated units, including the Northern Power Corporation, the National Power Transmission Corporation, and the Hà Nội Power Corporation, to coordinate with relevant authorities to discuss and agree on solutions and procedures to handle related tasks.

This cooperation aims to ensure there is synchronisity and the quickest possible implementation, while maintaining stable and uninterrupted management and operation of the power supply system.

According to the Hà Nội People's Committee, the scope of the planning study to expand the public space to the east of Hoàn Kiếm Lake includes the entire area from Trần Nguyên Hãn Street to the Department of Culture and Sports headquarters adjacent to Hàng Dầu Street of Hoàn Kiếm District.

Once the planning is completed, Hà Nội intends to expedite land clearance to construct a park, create green spaces and build a new square. — VNS