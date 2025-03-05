Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park set to become science and technology city

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội City has approved a plan to develop the Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park into a centre for high-tech research, aiming to establish it as a science and technology city.

The initiative, officially endorsed by the Hà Nội People’s Committee, builds on an assessment of the park’s potential and current status and global technological trends.

It outlines strategies to position Hòa Lạc as a hub for innovation, integrating advanced infrastructure, skilled human resources and sustainable growth, under a science and technology umbrella.

The objectives follow the issuing of Plan No.63/KH-UBND on March 3, which set the stage for drafting the development proposal.

Key objectives include setting clear short medium and longer term goals to ensure synchronised progress in technical infrastructure, workforce development and technological advancement.

The initiative also prioritises environmental protection and sustainable development, alongside fostering close coordination among government bodies and relevant agencies.

It encompasses four main components. An overview of the hi-tech park, its construction and development since its establishment, a vision for growth through 2030 with an outlook to 2045 and specific measures to achieve these targets. — VNS