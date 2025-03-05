Politics & Law
Grinding out art

March 05, 2025 - 18:31
Việt Nam consumes a great deal of coffee, so naturally there are lots of coffee ground that ends up being thrown away. Nguyễn Tấn Lộc has been recycling these abundant materials to make products such as decorative gifts and deodorisers, all while providing women with an easy way to earn more income.

