Vietnamese police rescue Chinese businessman from fellow nationals demanding $2m ransom

HCM CITY — Vietnamese police have rescued a Chinese businessman who was kidnapped by fellow nationals demanding a US$2 million ransom.

The dramatic rescue involved hundreds of officers from the HCM City Police, who worked in tandem with officers from the Ministry of Public Security.

The main suspect, Ma Cai, 49, along with accomplices Fan Guohui, 39, and Li Chuang, 47, was arrested along with three local Vietnamese individuals (Huỳnh Văn Toàn, 30, Lê Thị Bích Xuyên, 35, and Nguyễn Thanh Vũ, 31), who aided in the kidnapping.

The group targeted the victim due to his wealth and, after a month of planning, abducted him on February 28 just as he left his car, according to the police.

Initially demanding $10 million, the kidnappers eventually settled for $2 million, with the victim’s family managing to transfer only $600,000 so far.

Upon receiving a report from the victim’s family, the police quickly mobilised and, after four hours of searching, located the kidnappers in a remote area.

The suspects attempted to resist but were ultimately captured.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police. — VNS