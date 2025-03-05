PM calls on AstraZeneca to transfer vaccine technology to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on AstraZeneca to accelerate the transfer of proprietary drug manufacturing and vaccine technologies to Việt Nam while hosting a reception in Hà Nội on March 5 for Nitin Kapoor, Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam.

PM Chính expressed his appreciation for AstraZeneca and Kapoor’s practical and effective support during Việt Nam’s battle against COVID-19 pandemic. He spotlighted the company’s delivery of 30 million vaccine doses ahead of schedule and at a reduced cost, despite global supply chain disruptions.

Beyond healthcare, AstraZeneca has invested nearly US$100 million in Việt Nam’s pharmaceutical sector and committed $50 million to forest and landscape restoration. The company has also collaborated with the Ministry of Health on various initiatives and contributed VNĐ1.2 billion to support disaster relief efforts following Typhoon Yagi.

At the Việt Nam Business Forum (VBF), AstraZeneca and Kapoor provided timely feedback, recommendations and insights from the foreign business community to the Vietnamese Government.

PM Chính stressed that Việt Nam is further improving its business climate and reforming administrative procedures to reduce time and costs for enterprises. To achieve sustainable development goals, the Vietnamese Government remains committed to fostering deeper cooperation with foreign investors.

He urged AstraZeneca to continue investing in Việt Nam, transferring technology, and bolstering the country’s vaccine and pharmaceutical industries, and public health care, while expanding its contributions to forest restoration, social welfare and assistance for vulnerable communities.

Praising the Vietnamese Government’s decisive and effective leadership during the pandemic, Kapoor expressed his gratitude to Việt Nam, calling it his second home, and commended the nation's efforts and resilience in development, as well as its target of over 8 per cent economic growth this year.

He agreed with the host’s proposals and expressed his desire to strengthen collaboration with Vietnamese partners, especially the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union.

AstraZeneca will continue accompanying Việt Nam on its path to realise set goals, he said, adding that through afforestation and biomass energy projects, carbon credit initiatives and public health campaigns focused on disease prevention and early detection, the company will support Việt Nam’s sustainable development, GDP growth and net-zero emissions. — VNS