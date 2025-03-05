Việt Nam’s GreenAms Robotics triumphs, advances to Global VEX Robotics finals

HÀ NỘI — GreenAms Robotics Team 36070N from Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted (HAH) has earned a place at the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship in the US, after its victory at the Vietnam VEX National Robotics Championship 2025 in the VEX V5 category.

The national competition saw more than 300 students from 31 teams across Việt Nam battle to win the VEX V5 title. These teams had previously excelled in regional qualifiers to secure their spots in the final.

The tournament featured multiple events: autonomous robot skills, student-driven robot operation, alliance robot matches, technical notebook evaluation and interviews.

GreenAms Robotics Team 36070N showcased tactical brilliance and determination, clinching the Alliance Championship title and ranking among the top performers in all other categories to secure the Excellence Award—the two highest honours in the VEX V5 category.

The 13-member team will now represent Việt Nam at the VEX Robotics World Championship in May 2025 in the US.

HAH Principal Trần Thùy Dương said this was the school’s second time participating in the contest. Building on last year’s experience, the team was formed four months before the official competition date.

Supported by the school administration, the students worked tirelessly to design and assemble their robots, refine technical documentation and hone their skills and strategies.

Phạm Vũ Bích Hằng, the team’s coach, described the opportunity as more than just a chance to compete at the highest level. "It’s a platform for students to gain valuable experience, build confidence and thrive in an international setting," she said.

Previously, GreenAms Robotics had already qualified for a spot at the world championship by being among the best performers in the VEX IQ category.

The Vietnam VEX National Robotics Championship 2025 was organised by the STEM Education Promotion Alliance, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, the Center for Science and Technology Development and Vovinam Digital JSC. — VNS