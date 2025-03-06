Hà Nội to demolish ‘Shark Jaw’ building in historic downtown district

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has backed a proposal to demolish the commercial centre building in Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square in the historic Hoàn Kiếm District, commonly known as the ‘Shark Jaw’ (Hàm Cá Mập) building.

The six-story commercial centre at No.7 Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street, completed in 1993 and currently hosting a range of cafes and restaurants and clothing shops, will be replaced with underground space extending beneath the existing square and its expanded area.

This initiative aims to enhance the planning, organisation and architectural landscape of Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, a symbolic landmark of Hà Nội in this downtown centre and tourist hot spot.

Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Dương Đức Tuấn emphasised that Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square holds high historical and cultural value, serving as a crucial link between two key areas of the Special National Monument of Hoàn Kiếm Lake (to the north) and the National Historic Site of the Old Quarter (to the south).

The Hà Nội People's Committee supports research and investment in the renovation, beautification, and redesign of this space. This project will be implemented alongside other public space improvements around Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

Hà Nội People's Committee has endorsed the Department of Planning and Architecture’s recommendation to finalise a dedicated urban design framework for the project. The scope includes Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street; key surrounding streets of Cầu Gỗ, Hoàn Kiếm Street; the facades of major buildings, including Long Vân – Hồng Vân, Hồ Gươm Cultural Information Centre and Thủy Tạ Building.

The Hoàn Kiếm District People's Committee has been tasked with developing an urban design plan for the square and nearby streets, following Việt Nam’s Urban Planning Law, Architecture Law, and relevant government regulations. After finalising the proposal, it will be reviewed by the city's Architecture Council before implementation.

The committee has approved the demolition of the ‘Shark Jaw’ building and its replacement with a three-level underground structure. The new underground space will include cultural and commercial spaces in the first basement, and parking areas, with the possibility of using them for multipurpose functions if parking is not required in the second and third basement.

The layout at the corners of Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street and Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square will be adjusted to comply with urban planning and design standards.

Alternative access to the underground levels will be explored from Đinh Liệt Street to minimise disruption to the square’s connection with Cầu Gỗ Street and the pedestrian zone.

Mechanised lift platforms, potentially combined with staircases, will be introduced at key entry points to improve accessibility.

The committee has also requested additional studies on the impact of the project on the surrounding landscape and public spaces. These include an assessment of how the changes will affect the facades of surrounding buildings, including the Long Vân-Hồng Vân Building, the Thủy Tạ Building, the Hồ Gươm Cultural Information Centre and nearby residential areas; the strategic placement of a stage within the square and along the radial streets leading to the square; a comprehensive plan for greenery in the square, with special provisions for preserving heritage trees; and a detailed lighting system design, including the placement of lighting towers and the overall illumination plan.

This project represents a significant step toward preserving Hà Nội’s historic character while modernising its public spaces for future generations. — VNS