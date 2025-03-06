Free tuition for public students brings joy to millions of families

HÀ NỘI — The policy of exempting tuition fees for public school students at all levels nationwide from September this year has brought joy to millions of families.

It is also considered an important step forward, investing in the future of the country and especially in reducing the financil burden on low-income workers.

Mai Trí Cảng, a resident frin Ninh Thuận southern province, said that he has two children studying in primary and junior secondary school.

The income of his and his wife as State workers is about VNĐ12-13 million (US$460-500) per month, so the couple need to have additional jobs to stay solvent.

Cảng said that the tuition for his two children is about VNĐ2 million ($78) per year. In addition to direct education costs, there are many other expenses, so exempting tuition will help a bit.

"I have to pay for many other things every year such as buying books, equipment and clothes. I am very happy with the Government’s policy,” he said.

Thanh Hiền, from Bình Dương Province's Bàu Bàng District, said that each month, the cost for her two children was about VNĐ2 million, not to mention other expenses.

With the State's decision to exempt tuition fees, the family can save VNĐ200,000 ($7) per month.

Hiền said that although the amount might seem minimal, for a mother who had to raise two children and pay for house rent, even small amounts were to be welcomed.

“At least giving my children a carton of milk, for example, is very good," she said.

Lê Anh Hựu, a worker at the Việt Nam Singapore Industrial Park in Bình Dương Province, has a child studying in grade seven in Thuận An City.

When he heard the news that his child would not have to pay tuition fees from September, he was very happy.

"The tuition fee may not be much for those who can afford it. But for poor working families like ours, it is not a small amount of money. Or there are families with three children who are studying and are exempted from tuition fees, it will certainly reduce their burden," said Hựu.

Nguyễn Thị Nhật Hằng, Director of the Bình Dương Department of Education and Training, said that previously the province had reduced tuition fees by half compared to those set by general regulations.

The Poliburo's decision to exempt tuition fees for students up to high school, Hằng said, was a decision that had a very positive impact on the children in the province.

"We are very happy and joyful. Local people, especially migrant workers, will feel secure in their work and more students can go to school because they no longer have to worry about tuition fees," she said.

Fairness for all students

Exempting tuition fees for public school students at all levels is considered the first step in a series of humane policies for education, towards a fairer education system and is also seen as a long-term investment for the future.

Cao Thanh Bình, Head of the Culture – Society Committee under the HCM City People's Council, said that the Politburo's policy of exempting tuition fees from the school year 2025-2026 had received support from many people.

It shows the Party’s and State’s concern and their wish to put education first.

Bình added that previously, HCM City itself had exempted tuition fees at all educational levels.

The city is also asking the education sector to review the student situation, research and propose additional support policies other than tuition fees for poorer students.

For provinces and cities, this is a very positive policy so that each locality, depending on its budget and economic conditions, can have more humane policies to support disadvantaged students, aiming for equal education quality.

Thanh Sơn, a retired teacher in HCM City, said that the policy contributed to a more equitable education system.

Those who can afford can choose to study at private schools, and those who cannot, will all be taken care of by the State.

“As science, technology and artificial intelligence continue to develop, improving people's knowledge will help Vietnamese people keep up with the world. This requires people to have at least a general level of knowledge to approach the new life, apply it to their lives or they will fall behind. I think it is very necessary for everyone and future generations," said Sơn. — VNS