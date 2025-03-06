Workers leaving their jobs due to reorganisation to be retrained

HÀ NỘI — After State agencies streamline their workforce, many individuals will need to change their jobs, so they need to be equipped with suitable vocational skills to adapt to the new working environment.

Early this month, Vũ Thị Hạnh, 36, who lives in Hà Nội, went to the municipal Employment Service Centre to complete procedures for unemployment insurance.

She had just left her job at a public service unit due to organisational restructuring.

“I’m planning to learn a trade to get another job. I have registered on the job exchange and submitted my application to several positions. I know that finding a job at this age is difficult because businesses are now rejuvenating their workforce. Therefore, I need to update my skills and learn a new trade,” said Hạnh.

Nguyễn Hoàng, who lives in Bắc Từ Liêm District in Hà Nội, decided to find a job related to communications and media.

“Previously, when I was working in the public sector, I did the assigned work. Now that I am in the freelance labour market, I feel unfamiliar. I must try to adapt to the new situation,” he said.

“Currently, a few units need to recruit for communication position. I will discuss specifically with them to find out a suitable one,” said Hoàng.

Regarding the workforce that will be laid off from the public sector, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre (HESC), Vũ Quang Thành, said that the centre will provide consultation and job referrals for those in need.

Assessing the present labour market through registration documents, the HESC found that the recruitment needs of the business sector have increased and are recruiting across a very diverse job criteria.

“This is an opportunity for workers to access new jobs and return to the market soon,” he said.

The HESC will receive unemployment insurance registration according to the procedures and organise job counselling and referrals based on each individual's need.

"This is a workforce with qualifications, experience and practical skills. They are also an abundant resource to supplement the market moving ahead,” said Thành.

To make this group of workers a good fit for the non-State environment, specific survey and assessment are needed based on the actual needs of workers in each job position they are interested in, he added.

Livelihood support

It is estimated that about 100,000 public employees will leave the public sector during the process of restructuring and streamlining the apparatus, including many ones quitting before retirement age.

Deputy Chairman of the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Ngọ Duy Hiểu said that restructuring the personnel work was considered a revolution.

In addition to the number of capable and qualified people who are retained, a group will leave the apparatus because they do not meet the present requirements.

For cases not meeting the requirements, Hiểu suggested agencies to determine specific criteria for streamlining.

The VGCL will study to recommend and advise competent agencies so that public employees who have finished working in the State environment have opportunities for employment in other working environments.

To support the group of downsized public workers to quickly adapt to the non-State working environment, Lê Quang Trung, former Deputy Director in charge of the Department of Employment, proposed to strengthen connection between training institutions, enterprises and employment service centres.

Those organisations should work together in training, retraining, improving professional qualifications in each local area, region and the whole country to support workers especially those who are no longer working for the State.

Trung also suggested enhancing the role of employment service centres and promoting labour market information, especially short- and medium-term labour supply and demand forecasting. — VNS