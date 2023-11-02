Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Old Quarter recognised city-level tourist area

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Hà Nội has decided to recognise Hoàm Kiếm (Returned Sword) lake, its surrounding areas as well as the Old Quarter as a city-level tourist area.

Hà Nội People's Committee has entrusted the People's Committee of Hoàn Kiếm District with the responsibility to organise the management, operation, and development of the tourist area in accordance with the provisions of the Tourism Law and relevant legal documents.

Other departments and agencies are responsible for guiding, organising management, operation, and investment in the development of the tourist area in the vicinity of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the Old Quarter of Hà Nội in accordance with the law and the city's regulations, ensuring sustainable and effective development.

The lake in the very heart of the capital and its surrounding areas are home to many historical, cultural, architectural, and traditional artistic relic sites, associated with the history of building and defending the nation. This place has been ranked as a special national historical and cultural relic site.

According to the Management Board of Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Old Quarter, the total area of the sites is 145.72ha.

Currently, Hoàn Kiếm District has implemented tours to visit the historical sites: Heritage Journey Tour (visiting around Hoàn Kiếm Lake and places like the heritage house at No.87 Mã Mây St, the Old Quarter's cultural exchange centre at No.50 Đào Duy Từ St, the cultural art centre at No.22 Hàng Buồm, and Kim Ngân Temple), and tours to explore the Old Quarter.

The introduction of these tours has contributed to promoting tourism, stimulating the development of services, commercial activities, and the preservation and promotion of the cultural heritage values within Hoàn Kiếm District.

In addition, to attract tourists and enhance the appeal of the capital city, the district has organised pedestrian spaces in the areas around the Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the Old Quarters in the last three days of the week (starting from Friday night lasting until Sunday night), turning these sites into a tourist destination, an entertainment hub, and a diverse cultural, architectural, and culinary exploration for local residents and visitors, both domestic and foreign. — VNS