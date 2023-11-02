Vietnamese students in Israel reported safe amid conflict

TEL AVIV — All Vietnamese trainees in southern Israel are safe and they have gone back to school, according to the director of a training centre where they are studying.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on November 1 (local time), Executive Director at the Arava Institute Center for Agricultural Training (AICAT) Hanni Arnon affirmed Arava region, located far from conflict areas. is safe.

The students there are still happy and have returned to class once a week and joined farm trips every morning, she added.

Along with trainees from Asia and Africa, the centre is home to 80 others from Việt Nam.

In addition to the Vietnamese community of about 500 people, some 180 Vietnamese students are now in Israel for agricultural training programmes.

AICAT is one of the four centres for international agricultural training in Israel which regularly admit Vietnamese students, along with Agrostudies, Sderod Negev and Ramat Negev.

On October 26, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng also affirmed that Vietnamese citizens in Israel are still safe amidst complicated developments in the Middle East.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has maintained regular and close contacts with representatives of the Vietnamese community in war zones, and asked local authorities to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens, while preparing necessary citizen protection measures, she said. — VNS