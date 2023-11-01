Innovation nation

Society
November 01, 2023 - 16:32
The new headquarters of the National Innovation centre has opened in Hà Nội's Hi-Tech Part. It will home Vietnamese and foreign innovators who will support and develop the country's innovation and start-up ecosystem.

Society

Plan approved to develop National Data Centre

The National Data Centre, to be built, managed, exploited and run by the Government, will integrate, synchronise, store, share, analyse, exploit, and coordinate data of state agencies in line with legal regulations to create a data warehouse on people and another gathering data from national databases.
Society

Community pioneer

After he became the first person in his village to graduate from university, Tráng A Chu was determined to use his knowledge to help his community. He has created a homestay with his wife and is dedicated to sharing beautiful Mông customs with the rest of the world.

