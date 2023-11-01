Innovation nation

The new headquarters of the National Innovation centre has opened in Hà Nội's Hi-Tech Part. It will home Vietnamese and foreign innovators who will support and develop the country's innovation and start-up ecosystem.
The National Data Centre, to be built, managed, exploited and run by the Government, will integrate, synchronise, store, share, analyse, exploit, and coordinate data of state agencies in line with legal regulations to create a data warehouse on people and another gathering data from national databases.
After he became the first person in his village to graduate from university, Tráng A Chu was determined to use his knowledge to help his community. He has created a homestay with his wife and is dedicated to sharing beautiful Mông customs with the rest of the world.
After graduating from university majoring in agricultural extension and rural development, Dung returned to work as an agricultural extension officer in 2011 when Liên Chung was the poorest commune in the district, with local people's income mainly coming from agriculture.
Starting with two pilot schools in Pleiku City in the Central Highlands region of Việt Nam, the programme ended up impacting 31 primary schools in the city, with 71 per cent of them getting the safest rating of 5 stars (Star Rating for Schools, SR4S, iRAP).
Bắc Giang Province focuses on effectively raising awareness and creating consensus, making efforts to earn high degree of support from officials, party members, and local residents during the process of rearranging administrative units.