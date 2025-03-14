More job opportunities in agriculture in Japan

HÀ NỘI – International cooperation in training and developing agricultural workers plays a significant role in the face of a shortage of high-quality agricultural labour, said Tô Việt Châu, deputy director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Japan is one of the world's leading agricultural nations, but it is also experiencing a significant labour shortage in the industry.

Accepting foreign workers, especially from Việt Nam, would not only help Japan meet its labour demand but also provide Vietnamese workers with the opportunity to acquire modern skills for domestic production, according to Châu.

The deputy director spoke at an international seminar titled 'Disseminating Information on Agricultural Employment for Vietnamese Workers', which was organised by the Việt Nam National University of Agriculture and Japan's National Agriculture Chamber and took place on Thursday, 13 March in Hà Nội.

The Japanese government has introduced several policies to support Việt Nam in the field of agriculture, notably an internship programme and the Specified Skilled Worker programme, which allows Vietnamese workers to gain work and study experience in a professional environment, thereby improving their skills and expertise.

“We highly appreciate the close cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan in agricultural workforce development and hope to continue expanding this collaboration, especially in building training models that combine practical experience and connecting returning workers with Japanese-invested businesses and farms in Việt Nam,” Châu said.

Kurotani Shin, director of Japan's National Agriculture Chamber, said that labour shortages and an ageing population are major challenges in Japan. Domestic recruitment alone cannot supply enough workers. Therefore, support from young foreign workers, including Vietnamese, is crucial to sustaining Japan’s agricultural sector.

"We hope young people will be interested in Japan’s agriculture industry. They will gain valuable experience working in an international environment, and actively contribute to the agricultural development of both countries in the future. I look forward to meeting you at an agricultural facility in Japan," he told seminar attendees.

During the seminar, Associate Professor Dr Vũ Học Huyên, vice director of the Việt Nam National University of Agriculture, said that over nearly 70 years of development, the university has received valuable support from the Japanese government in various fields, including science and technology, innovation, training and workforce development.

Since 2021, the university has received support from the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the former Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (now the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment), to implement the project "Advisory for Human Resource Development at the Việt Nam National University of Agriculture."

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has also assigned the university to develop a programme to send agricultural workers and co-operative members to work in developed countries over the next five years under Government Resolution 26.

"Through practical implementation, we have observed that many Vietnamese workers still lack sufficient information about working programmes in Japan, leading to difficulties in preparation, integration and career development abroad. Moreover, upon returning home, only about 2 per cent receive job counselling," Huyên said.

“Today's seminar aims to provide accurate and up-to-date information on job opportunities, recruitment conditions and support policies, as well as the requirements and challenges of working in Japan under the Specified Skilled Worker visa programme. Through this event, students and workers will have clearer guidance and better preparation for their career journeys in Japan,” he added.

Within the seminar framework, representatives from Japan’s National Agriculture Chamber explained the internship and Specified Skilled Worker programmes, introduced agricultural organisations and facilitated discussions between recruiting companies and participants.

Over the past 20 years, Việt Nam’s agricultural workforce has undergone significant changes. The proportion of agricultural workers decreased from 65.3 per cent in 2000 to 37.2 per cent in 2020, reflecting a strong shift towards the service and industrial sectors.

However, the quality of agricultural labour remains limited, with only 14.6 per cent of workers in the sector having technical expertise. Most are still unskilled, working based on experience or seasonally, and there is a shortage of highly skilled labourers.

The seminar is part of a series of activities implemented by Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries through the National Agriculture Chamber to introduce and promote cooperation on the Specified Skilled Worker programme for agriculture as part of Japan’s foreign labour policy since 2023. VNS