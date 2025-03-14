Technology with heart

The Japanese government has introduced several policies to support Việt Nam in the field of agriculture, notably an internship programme and the Specified Skilled Worker programme, which allows Vietnamese workers to gain work and study experience in a professional environment, thereby improving their skills and expertise.
For cities and urban areas with high levels of air pollution such as Hà Nội and HCM City, it is necessary to apply standards on car and motorbike emissions to limit polluting vehicles, starting with key areas and streets.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday signed a decision on establishing a government steering committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and Project 06.
Dr Indra Pradana Singawinata, Secretary-General of the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO), pointed out that Việt Nam faces several challenges in its development process, including human resources shortages, limited management capacity and modest R&D investment.
Using the ‘Learning through Play’ approach, food safety education will help preschoolers integrate this topic into the curriculum flexibly. This serves as a great starting point for introducing food safety education into the new preschool curriculum that the Ministry of Education and Training plans to implement in coming time.