New cancer-killing compounds discovered in Việt Nam’s seas

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese scientists have identified compounds with the potential to kill cancer cells in coral and other marine organisms found along the Khánh Hòa–Bình Thuận coast.

Announced by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the discovery opens new avenues for research and the development of marine-derived pharmaceuticals to support cancer treatment.

The findings stem from the project Research on the Potential of Marine Pharmaceuticals in the South-Central Coast Region, led by the Academy’s Institute of Chemistry.

As part of the study, researchers collected 30 samples from seven species of coral and echinoderms in Khánh Hòa and Bình Thuận, isolating and identifying the chemical structures of 72 compounds—27 of which were previously unknown.

Biological tests revealed that certain triterpene saponin compounds exhibited strong activity against all five tested cancer cell lines, while some naphthopyrone compounds demonstrated selective cancer cell-killing properties.

Beyond coral and echinoderms, the project also explored marine mollusks in the south-central region, identifying 18 new compounds from five mollusk samples. Several of these exhibited significant cytotoxicity, particularly against prostate and lung cancer cell lines, offering promising prospects for cancer treatment research.

The study further investigated bioactive compounds from sea sponges, isolating 84 compounds, including 23 with previously unrecorded chemical structures. Among them, five feature four carbon frameworks never before documented, underscoring the uniqueness of Việt Nam’s marine ecosystem.

Project leader Phạm Văn Cường said the discovery advances marine biochemistry research and provides a foundation for the sustainable use of marine biological resources in healthcare.

He emphasised the need for further studies into novel bioactive compounds from diverse marine sources, including microorganisms, lipids, and microalgae, with a particular focus on compounds with anti-cancer and antimicrobial properties to expand their medical applications. — VNS