Việt Nam’s OSAT industry needs stronger policy support to thrive in global market

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — The development of the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) industry in Việt Nam needs more Government support policies to solidify the country’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain, attendees heard at a forum held in HCM City on March 14.

The semiconductor advanced packaging forum was organised at the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM), with the participation of many local and foreign universities, businesses and experts in OSAT.

The forum focused on discussing the development, workforce demands and technology of the OSAT industry in the country.

As a crucial stage in the global semiconductor supply chain, the OSAT industry not only generates significant added value but also plays a pivotal role in the development of the semiconductor sector.

Speaking at the event, chancellor of VNU-HCM Vũ Hải Quân said Việt Nam has significant potential to develop an advanced OSAT industry.

“However, to become a crucial link in the global semiconductor supply chain, we must thoroughly understand the workforce and technological demands of the packaging and testing phase,” he said.

It also needs to make strategic investments in developing training programmes, faculty teams, teaching and research facilities, and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, such as the government, universities, and businesses.

VNU-HCM has fulfilled its mission as the core driver in workforce development and building a research and innovation ecosystem closely linked to businesses.

Since 2023, the university proactively developed a programme to position itself as a leading training and research centre for semiconductor technology in Asia.

It has also launched key initiatives to enhance the quality of education and research, including developing a talent training programme for IC design and semiconductor technology at undergraduate, master's, and doctoral levels, as well as short-term certificate programmes.

It is preparing for the establishment of the VNU-HCM Semiconductor Research Institute (VSRI) to serve as a hub for research and industry collaboration.

It has strengthen partnerships with top universities and technology giants such as Purdue University, Intel, Synopsys, and NVIDIA, fostering hands-on training and applied research programmes while also investing in specialised laboratories to support practical training and research in IC design, testing, and packaging; and planning a national shared laboratory system, enhancing infrastructure for semiconductor research and development.

With these efforts, VNU-HCM is committed to shaping a highly skilled workforce and solidifying the country’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

This event is expected to provide valuable insights to help outline a clear roadmap for the development of the OSAT sector in particular and the semiconductor industry in the country as a whole in the future.

Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, affirmed the critical role of the semiconductor industry in driving the economic and technological development of the city and the nation, as well as the important role of VNU-HCM in training high-quality human resources in the industry.

The city is actively implementing Việt Nam's semiconductor industry development strategy and the semiconductor industry workforce development programme until 2030, with a vision toward 2050.

“This is an important step to implement the city’s goal of becoming a leading high-tech hub in the region," he said.

“However, in order to reach this goal, it requires the joint efforts of businesses, universities, research institutes, technology experts and investors,” he said.

VNU-HCM not only is a pioneer in semiconductor workforce development, but also plays a crucial role in implementing this goal.

He asked the university to focus on improving the quality of training and promoting cooperation with businesses to provide high-quality human resources for the development of the new industries, including chips and semiconductors.

Trần Kim Chung, chairman of CT Group, said CT Group always identifies technology and innovation as strategic pillars in its development journey due to CT Group's sustainable strengths in the field of scientific research and the Group's creative culture.

In the context of Industry 4.0, the semiconductor industry plays a very important role in many high-tech fields.

Last year, the world sold more than 1 trillion chips, equivalent to 125 chips per person, higher than any other technology product, and the growth rate continues to be double-digit every year.

Việt Nam has about 70 million people under 35 years old with high learning and self-study ability. The country is always in the top 10 in the world in mathematics.

The trend of diversifying the supply system in the global semiconductor industry today and the special geopolitical position of the country creates a great opportunity for this solid triangle (called the Sustainable Triangle - S3).

The Vietnamese Government has put forward very practical strategies for the semiconductor industry.

Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, promotes the development of the semiconductor industry, and is a driving force for domestic enterprises to invest and develop.

The National Assembly has also passed Resolution No. 193/2025/QH15 on piloting several special mechanisms and policies to create breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, creating many favourable conditions for the development of technological industries.

"We hope that the Government will quickly promulgate a combined Circular - Decree to shorten the time and progress of implementing Resolution 57 and Resolution 193," he said.

CT Semiconductor also proposed support from the municipal People's Committee to offer it conditions equivalent to those of FDI enterprises, including land leases in high-tech park and other conditions that are and will be applied to FDI businesses.

At the event, VNU-HCM signed MoUs with CT Group and Minghsin University of Science and Technology on cooperation in the field of semiconductors.

The event also featured exhibition booths showcasing businesses in the semiconductor industry. — VNS