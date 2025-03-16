‘Happy class’ brings art and vocational skills to people with disabilities

A disabled children’s arts club in Hà Nội has over the past 30 years held art and vocational training classes, nurturing souls and providing valuable skills for many people with disabilities.

The classes are conducted by Phan Thị Phúc, 83, and other dedicated volunteer teachers.

At 8.30am on Sunday, even a steady drizzle could not stop club members. The atmosphere was filled with love. As soon as they arrived at the club, the children ran to hug ‘mother' Phúc, as she is affectionately called, and other teachers.

In the community house on an alley off Hoàng Ngọc Phách Street in Đống Đa District, vocals and musical instruments resounded cheerfully, leading club members to open their hearts step by step.

One group stood up to dance, while another held hands and swayed to the music. A happy morning passed by like that.

In the late 1980's, while working at the Youth Theatre, Phúc saw many children with disabilities selling newspapers and bread, singing while earning a living.

Encountering their innocent eyes looking intently at the theatre and their excitement when hearing about any free performances, Phúc could not help but think about what she could do to relieve them a bit of their harsh realities of life.

Many children love the arts, but because of the struggle to make a living, they cannot live joyfully, even at their age, and cannot participate in artistic activities.

Later, after being assigned to work with children, Phúc quickly came up with an idea: ​​opening art classes to comfort and encourage those who need it most.

“I invited eight young actors and actresses, as well as retired ones who love volunteer work, to join the club. They teach music and dance. Seeing successive groups of children participating in the club laughing and joking, dancing and singing enthusiastically, I am extremely happy. I just want to hug them,” Phúc said.

Around 35 club members aged 10-30 with disabilities or psychological problems gather each week. Some members have been participating for a decade, but are still passionate.

During the art classes, Phúc and other teachers meticulously prepare lesson plans and choose songs and dances with themes of love for country, parents and filial piety.

Teaching art to non-disabled persons can be difficult, but teaching it to people with disabilities requires a lot more effort, patience and love.

Compassion and dedication

Over many years of teaching singing and dancing to children in the club, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hồng, 66, who lives in Thanh Xuân District, considers the students as "her own kids".

“There are dances and songs that I teach dozens of times, but they forget quickly. Understanding that, I patiently teach them each song, each movement and review them every week, every month," Hồng said.

"I am proud when they participate in art competitions and win awards. Seeing them happily and openly integrate into the class, looking forward to Sundays and giving their teachers hugs full of love, I feel warm in my heart, and inspired on the journey with the children,”

After 20 years of enthusiastically teaching singing and musical instruments at the club, Vũ Thị Tá's feelings for the children have remained the same.

"I am very happy to accompany and teach the children. Although at first they were shy, after a period of contact and conversation, I helped them open up and now they learn the lessons very well,” Tá said.

“Music is the key to open the soul. It helps us connect and become closer to each other. I am lucky to be able to use my piano and singing to help the children make up for their disabilities to some extent," she added.

Phúc and the other teachers in the club have also trained them in vocational skills such as knitting and sewing, photography, drawing, making incense, making paper flowers and repairing electrical appliances.

The vocational training classes have all had some success, helping many children with disabilities find jobs and earn extra income.

Phúc proudly talks about the students who, after graduating from the vocational classes, could get stable jobs at workshops. Many students have continued to learn and improved their skills, or returned to their hometowns to open small tailor or electrical appliance repair shops. They can now support themselves as well as their families.

“I love the children with disabilities. I just want to ease their pain, give them strength to live a happy and normal life,” Phúc said.

Trần Tú Thanh, a club guest, said: “As soon as I step into the club, I feel the love, care and concern everyone has for each other. It is truly a wonderful environment for people with disabilities to grow and prepare themselves for an ordinary life." VNS