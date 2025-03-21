Việt Nam strengthens forest protection amid climate threats

HÀ NỘI — The United Nations has chosen 'Forests and Food' as the theme for the International Day of Forests 2025, highlighting the vital role forests play in sustaining life on earth.

This year’s message for the day, which falls on March 21, calls on the global community to fully recognise the potential of forests and the urgent need to safeguard them for future generations.

For Việt Nam, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, this call is particularly pressing. Frequent natural disasters, such as floods and landslides, make forest protection not just an environmental duty, but a necessity for survival.

Director of the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection, Trần Quang Bảo, said Việt Nam has made notable progress, with forest cover rebounding from just 27 per cent in the 1990s, to around 42 per cent today.

Key initiatives, including Directive No. 18 on the closure of natural forests, have curbed deforestation. The forestry sector also contributes nearly US$1 billion in exports – around 80 per cent of agriculture’s trade surplus and almost 60 per cent of Việt Nam’s overall trade surplus.

Yet serious challenges remain. The sector faces underfunding for forest protection, afforestation and research. The long forestry production cycle deters private investment, while a shortage of skilled personnel and poor working conditions for forest rangers weaken conservation efforts.

Fragmented forest ownership further hampers coordination.

Accelerating socio-economic development has worsened deforestation, with forest land cleared for infrastructure, industry and tourism. Climate change has exacerbated natural disasters, damaging vast areas of forest and threatening forestry production.

Director of the People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature) Centre, Trịnh Lê Nguyên, warned that these pressures create a vicious cycle.

“In remote areas, many people still lack awareness of forests’ long-term value,” he said, adding that short-term gains from logging and land conversion often take precedence over sustainability.

Weak forest management and poor inter-agency coordination further strain already fragile ecosystems, while rangers continue to face limited support and tough conditions.

Nguyên said forest protection and ecological restoration must now become national priorities. He called for stronger partnerships with the private sector to ensure long-term investment in reforestation and conservation projects.

He explained that ecological restoration goes beyond simply planting trees, as it involves rebuilding entire ecosystems to help reduce disaster risks, enhance agricultural productivity, protect biodiversity and support eco-tourism.

To unlock private investment, Việt Nam should establish clear mechanisms, such as carbon credit markets, green financing, corporate social responsibility initiatives and tax incentives.

“When businesses see the long-term benefits, they will be more willing to invest, not just out of social responsibility, but also for their own sustainable development,” he said.

Nguyên also stressed the crucial role of local communities, who are directly impacted by environmental degradation. Empowering them in forest management and balancing their economic needs with conservation goals will ensure more sustainable outcomes.

“When people are part of the decision-making process, they take greater responsibility for protecting forest resources,” he noted.

At a recent meeting, the Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đỗ Đức Duy reaffirmed that forestry is one of the three pillars of Việt Nam’s rural development strategy.

Duy said that forests serve purposes far beyond providing timber. They play a crucial role in environmental protection, maintaining ecological balance and mitigating climate change.

He urged that forestry be developed with a multi-purpose approach, that supports both economic growth and environmental sustainability for future generations. — VNS