Thousands of problematic traffic lights and road signs yet to be fixed

HÀ NỘI — The Department for Roads of Việt Nam (DRV) has urged relevant units to promptly complete the rectification, repair and improvement of traffic signals which remain problematic.

The traffic light system and road signs are integral components of road safety and traffic management. Addressing any shortcomings in these systems is crucial to ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow for the public. Rectifying these issues promptly to enhance overall road safety and efficiency must be prioritised, according to the department.

In an official dispatch sent to the Ministry of Construction regarding the results of a comprehensive review to address inconsistencies in the road sign and traffic light system, DRV Deputy Director Nguyễn Thanh Hoài stated that as of March 13, reports from 38 out of 63 provinces and road management units showed that 2,716 traffic light clusters at intersections were reviewed.

The number is expected to increase as major cities and provinces with large urban areas submit additional reports.

Among these, 1,500 ones have been handed over to the traffic police, while 1,216 ones have yet to be transferred.

The review identified 586 problematic traffic lights, of which 139 have been rectified, while 447 are still under repair.

On national highways and expressways, there are 1,839 traffic lights at intersections, of which 1,100 ones have been handed over to the traffic police, while 739 ones have yet to be transferred. And the review found 447 problematic lights, with 83 already fixed and 364 still being addressed.

For local roads, reports from 38 provinces and centrally governed cities indicate that there are 877 traffic light clusters at intersections, of which 400 clusters have been transferred to the traffic police, while 477 clusters remain.

Additionally, 139 clusters were found to pose risks to travellers, with 56 already rectified and 83 still being addressed.

DRV also identified several issues with traffic light clusters, including lights that have been in operation for more than five years and are affected by weather conditions including sun, rain and wind, causing unstable green and red signals and power supply failures, damaged electrical cabinets, faulty components, or old batteries, leading to weak signal output.

Traffic lights and countdown lights can also be damaged due to accidents – light bulbs are burned out, many light clusters do not have countdown lights, there are no pedestrian signal lights at intersections or they are broken and not working or the location of the signal poles is unreasonable or hidden.

“The delay in handing over 739 traffic light clusters on national highways is mainly because these lights are installed at intersections between local roads and national highways,” Hoài said.

“These were invested and managed by local authorities, provincial traffic safety committees, or other agencies using local or socialised funds. Therefore, further procedural steps are needed to finalise the handover,” he said.

For damaged or problematic traffic lights, road management agencies must complete repairs as per Decree No. 165/2024/NĐ-CP before handing them over to the traffic police.

Some localities, such as the Department of Construction of Sóc Trăng Province, have reported delays in the handover process due to ongoing organisational restructuring.

Road sign issues

Regarding the national road sign system, there are currently 5,962 problematic road signs across the entire road network, of which 4,386 have been addressed, while 1,576 remain unresolved.

There are 957 problematic road signs on national highways and expressways, and 2,403 ones on local roads in 38 provinces.

Some signs are installed in the wrong locations that need moving to ensure traffic safety.

Along some roads, the traffic volume and density of vehicles participating in traffic are increasing, so it is necessary to rearrange signs to help drivers easily see them.

Based on findings of the existing shortcomings and inconsistencies in the traffic signal and road sign system, DRV has requested local departments of construction, People's committees at all levels, and BOT enterprises managing national highways and expressways to urgently complete the rectification, repair and improvement of problematic signalised intersections.

It also urges the prompt and definitive resolution of the handover process for the operation, management, and use of the traffic signal system to the traffic police force.

Furthermore, any road signs that conflict with the new national traffic sign standard (QCVN41:2024/BGTVT), which has taken effect since January 1, this year, must be replaced or adjusted immediately to ensure uniform, safe and efficient traffic operations.

Signs that do not fully conform to the new standard but do not cause misinterpretation must be replaced by August 20, 2030.

Until these issues are fully addressed, road management agencies must take interim measures such as cleaning road signs, reapplying reflective surfaces and repairing damaged signs to enhance traffic safety and efficiency. — VNS