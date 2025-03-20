Auto Gate service offered at Đà Nẵng International Airport Terminal

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT), in cooperation with the Immigration department under the ministry of Public Security, has introduced the Auto Gate, an automatic immigration declaration system, at the International Terminal No 2, the first ‘smart’ terminal in central Việt Nam.

The airport is the first in Việt Nam to apply completely automated service for passengers from check-in to boarding.

It’s the fourth technological solution that AHT has integrated into the terminal service since 2023, with efforts focusing on facilities and service improvement.

Deputy General Director of AHT, Đỗ Trọng Hậu, said the company has been working with partners to boost digital transformation right across the terminal.

Hậu said the debut of the Auto Gate is a strong commitment of the company to creating smooth service for local and international tourists visiting the city, a liveable urban area in Việt Nam, and promoting the five-star brand of a key international terminal for the tourism hub.

To date, AHT has installed many automatic service systems at the terminal, including self-service bag drop, self-check-in kiosks, auto boarding gate, video call kiosks and multi-language information search screens.

In 2024, the terminal won a five-star rating by the international airport agency Skytrax.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Thị Minh Loan, head of the logistics office of the immigration department, said that the automatic gate is a progressive milestone in digital transformation and technological applications in airport procedures.

The newly debuted automated system will help save time for travellers, while creating the most comfortable conditions for tourists and residents at the airport, she said.

AHT, in partnership with FPT Soft Đà Nẵng company, has installed AI-powered cameras at aviation procedure handling zones, with more mobile apps providing smart support solutions, along with touch-screen systems at the terminal for passengers.

Đà Nẵng has 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are international, servicing around 112 flights per day. The terminal is designed to be able to handle 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo a year by 2030.

Tourism and aviation are two major industries contributing to the city’s socio-economic growth, and the city is planning to welcome 12 million visitors in 2025, according to the city’s tourism department. VNS