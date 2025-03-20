National land use planning to be adjusted for efficient allocation, growth demands

HÀ NỘI — The national land use planning for 2021-30, with a vision to 2050, will be adjusted to ensure reasonable and efficient allocation of land resources to meet the country’s growth demands.

The revisions also aim to ensure national defence and security, environmental protection and climate change adaptation as a foundation for Việt Nam to become a developed, high-income country by 2045.

The decision was made official in the Government’s Resolution No 52/NQ-CP dated March 18, 2025.

Comprehensive infrastructure systems, industries and services, urban development and maintaining an appropriate area for rice-growing, forest protection and natural ecosystems will receive priority.

The adjustments focus on data collection, analysis and evaluation related to the national conditions, resources and actual contexts that directly affect land use in different sectors. It will also assess land quality, potential, pollution and degradation levels across the country and its socio-economic regions.

Data will be used to determine land use demands and targets within agriculture to ensure national food security and exports, as well as forest coverage for environmental protection and disaster mitigation.

The research will be carried out using both micro and macro approaches that take into account different disciplines, sectors and regions, with the engagement of experts and officials at the local, sectoral and ministerial levels.

Key methods include surveying, mapping, field research, GIS-based map overlay and qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Government assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment as the main investor in the revised national land use planning following simplified procedures. The ministry assumes responsibility in accordance with current legal regulations.

Other ministries, sectors and localities are required to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to provide information, data, maps, strategies and development plans related to the national land use planning.

They will also report on land use and management under their authority; the current status, changes and implementation results of their land use plan for the 2021-25 period; as well as land use requests and the list of key projects in areas under their management scope. — VNS