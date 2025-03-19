Coast Guard forum held to celebrate 2025 Youth Month

ĐỒNG NAI — The Youth Union of the Đồng Nai Province-based Intelligence Division No. 2 under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) Command on March 18 organised a forum under the theme "VCG Youth: Courageous, Aspirational, Pioneering, Innovative, and Victorious."

The forum was attended by representatives of the division’s leaders, officers, youth union members and soldiers.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Nhân Hậu, head of the Intelligence Division No 2, said as part of the activities for the 2025 Youth Month, the Intelligence Division No. 2 held the forum to foster revolutionary ideals, nurture patriotism, and reinforce the sense of responsibility among young officers and soldiers in safeguarding sovereignty, maintaining security, and ensuring maritime order.

“The forum also provided an opportunity for young officers and youth members to express their perspectives, emotions, responsibilities, and trust in the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defense, particularly the Party Committee and Command of the division, as well as the VCG Command,” he said.

The discussions were conducted in an open format, encouraging youth members to share their thoughts on the division's traditions, their personal growth within the military environment, and the essential qualities of a Coast Guard officer.

Real-life stories about mission experiences at sea, the difficulties and challenges faced, and the resilience and determination required to overcome them were shared, providing motivation for the younger generation.

Participants contributed ideas and proposed solutions to enhance the role of young officers and youth union members in building a revolutionary, professional, elite and modern VCG. These efforts align with national security goals, ensuring maritime safety and firmly protecting the country’s sovereignty in the new era.

Volunteer Saturday

On the morning of March 15, the division’s Youth Union in collaboration with Phú Hữu Commune’s Youth Union organised a programme called "Volunteer Saturday" to promote environmental protection in the commune in the province’s Nhơn Trạch District.

More than 50 youth members, officers and soldiers actively participated in cleaning over five kilometres of Phan Văn Đáng Street, and collecting and processing two tonnes of waste and plastic bags.

They also conducted a thorough cleanup within the unit's premises, pruned trees, and fertilised over 300 fruit trees, including jackfruit, mango and custard apple.

These meaningful activities play a crucial role in raising awareness about environmental protection among officers, soldiers, and local residents, while strengthening the bond between the army and the people.

They also aim to mark the 94th founding anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and this year’s Youth Month. — VNS