Dầu Tiếng District changes significantly after 50 years of liberation

BÌNH DƯƠNG – Dầu Tiếng District in Bình Dương Province has achieved remarkable socio-economic development 50 years after the liberation of the south and Việt Nam’s reunification.

It was the first district in Thủ Dầu Một Province (now Bình Dương Province) to be fully liberated on March 13, 1975, during the southern region’s resistance war against the US, paving the way for the liberation of the south and national reunification.

The Dầu Tiếng victory on March 13, 1975, paved the way for the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising to liberate the southern region.

Dầu Tiếng was a fortified defensive base of the US and the Sài Gòn regime, blocking the crucial route from Tây Ninh Province to Bình Dương. The enemy believed it was an impenetrable “steel wall” that could halt the advance of Vietnamese liberation forces.

The Dầu Tiếng battle not only shattered this defensive base but also marked a strategic turning point, paving the way for the final victory of the resistance war.

Citing historical records, Nguyễn Phương Linh, chairman of the Dầu Tiếng People’s Committee, said that in the battle to liberate Dầu Tiếng on March 13, 1975, Secretary of the district Party Committee Trương Văn Tươi (also known as Tư Cao) – who later became the director of Dầu Tiếng Rubber Corporation and general director of Việt Nam Rubber Corporation – directly commanded the attack, contributing to the crucial victory that created a turning point for the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign.

After liberation, Dầu Tiếng faced many challenges, and its rubber plantations were left desolate. However, with their determination, local authorities and Dầu Tiếng Rubber Corporation revived the rubber industry, which is the "soul" of the district.

The corporation now manages more than 27,000 hectares of rubber, with an annual latex output of more than 30,000 tonnes, providing stable employment for thousands of workers.

The district had more than 49,000 hectares of rubber as of last year, and is one of the country’s largest rubber growing districts.

Nguyễn Văn Hiền, general director of Dầu Tiếng Rubber Corporation, said: "Through revolutionary campaigns, especially during the wars against the French and the US, the corporation’s workers played a crucial role in contributing to the country’s independence and reunification. Overcoming post-war difficulties, our corporation has grown significantly and has been honoured with two prestigious titles: Hero of the People's Armed Forces and Hero of Labour in the Renewal Period."

With a population of 122,950 people as of last year, the district has focused on building infrastructure such as roads and bridges to foster its socio-economic development.

It has significant advantages in land and water resources, with a total natural area of over 72,000ha and abundant water sources, including the Sài Gòn River, Thị Tính River and Dầu Tiếng Lake, which is the country’s largest artificial lake.

Unforgettable memories

Long Tân Commune in Dầu Tiếng District is a locality with a strong revolutionary tradition and was the first place in Việt Nam to suffer a B-52 bombing raid.

Nguyễn Văn Công, 70, former head of the commune police, said: “I was 10 years old at that time and was herding buffaloes when the sky suddenly darkened. Three planes swooped in and dropped bombs. The ground shook, smoke and fire filled the air, buffaloes and cows ran in panic, and people’s screams echoed throughout the fields. I thought I wouldn’t survive.”

“From 9 am to 11 am on June 18, 1965, waves of B-52 bombers thundered overhead and dropped bombs on Long Tân. The entire area was engulfed in flames and destruction. This was the first carpet bombing raid by the US in Việt Nam, opening the way for the escalation of the war,” he said.

Today, Long Tân has transformed, and its rubber plantations have become a key driver of socio-economic development.

Trần Đình Hiếu, 69, Secretary of the Vũng Tây Hamlet Party Cell in Long Tân, said: “The war is over, but we can never forget. Many sons and daughters of Dầu Tiếng District sacrificed their lives for the peace we have today.”

Phạm Thị Như Quỳnh, Secretary of the Youth Union of Dầu Tiếng Rubber Corporation, said: “We are fortunate to grow up in peace and deeply grateful for the sacrifices of previous generations. We are proud of our revolutionary heritage, and we strive to study, work, and contribute to the prosperity of our homeland.”

After 50 years of construction and development, Dầu Tiếng District has achieved stable socio-economic growth and has become more prosperous, beautiful, and civilised. The lives of local people have continuously improved.

The district’s average income per capita was VNĐ87 million ($3,400) last year, up VNĐ6.5 million ($260) from 2023.

Nguyễn Phương Linh, chairman of the district People's Committee, said the district's GDP growth rate consistently remained in double digits, reaching 16 per cent last year.

In the first two months of this year, the district’s production value exceeded VNĐ1.98 trillion (US$78 million), an increase of 15.6 per cent year-on-year, he said. – VNS