Unsafe mini apartments face closure under new fire safety rules

HÀ NỘI — A series of recent tragic fires in mini apartment buildings have raised urgent concerns about the need for stricter regulations on this type of accommodation.

Following these incidents, the Prime Minister issued a directive stipulating that from March 30, mini apartments, mixed-use buildings and rental houses that fail to meet fire prevention and control (FPC) safety requirements must cease operations.

Directive 19/2024 mandates that provincial and municipal leaders inspect, classify and guide property owners on implementing fire safety measures for mini apartments and mixed-use residential buildings. Landlords must commit to and follow a fire safety improvement plan as prescribed by provincial authorities, with a deadline of March 30.

In response, Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Lê Hồng Sơn signed an official directive outlining technical guidelines for urgent fire safety enhancements in rental housing. Where compliance with standard regulations is not feasible, buildings must at least be equipped with portable fire extinguishers, have a minimum of one safe emergency exit and feature alternative escape routes. These measures aim to ensure that in the event of a fire, all occupants can evacuate safely.

Additionally, landlords must assess their electrical systems to ensure they align with the building's power consumption needs. At least one circuit breaker must be installed in each apartment or room to cut off power in case of an emergency. The use of mini gas cylinders that have been repeatedly refilled, which pose significant safety risks, is strictly prohibited.

For multi-story residential buildings with multiple apartments, landlords must reassess and reorganise parking areas to ensure a minimum of six square metres per apartment. If the number of parking spaces exceeds capacity, alternative parking arrangements outside the building must be made. Electric vehicle charging stations must be set up in separate areas with adequate safety distances; overnight charging is not permitted, and chargers must be compatible with the batteries they serve. Additionally, fire suppression equipment designed specifically for electric vehicle fires must be installed.

According to National Assembly delegate Nguyễn Thị Việt Nga, the rapid proliferation of mini apartment buildings and rental housing demands stricter fire safety enforcement to prevent catastrophic consequences. She emphasised that while fire safety issues have been widely discussed, tragic fires continue to occur.

"The key is to rigorously enforce existing regulations, raise public awareness and improve fire response training," Nga stated.

Landlords struggle to comply

With the deadline approaching, many landlords are worried about the potential closure of their rental properties if they fail to meet fire safety requirements. Nguyễn Văn Q., a landlord in Phú Đô Ward, Nam Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội, expressed his concerns.

Owning nearly 20 rental rooms in a four-storey building, he has taken several measures following inspections and reminders from local authorities, including purchasing portable fire extinguishers, inspecting the electrical system and installing emergency escape ropes. However, he admitted that fully complying with the regulations would be challenging, particularly regarding the required parking space expansion.

"We simply don't have the space to enlarge the parking area. If we're forced to shut down, we'll be in a very difficult situation and won’t know how to deal with it," he lamented.

On the evening of March 11, the People's Committee and Police Department of Hoàng Liệt Ward, Hoàng Mai District, Hà Nội, convened a meeting with approximately 300 landlords to inform them of upcoming inspections. Authorities announced that rental properties failing to meet fire safety standards must close by March 30. The Hà Nội Police Department’s Fire Prevention and Rescue Division, in coordination with ward authorities, also provided guidance on fire safety compliance for landlords.

According to Nguyễn Hải Tú, Deputy Chairman of the Hoàng Liệt Ward People's Committee, the ward has 324 rental housing facilities. Given that many of these buildings are located in narrow alleys inaccessible to fire trucks, landlords have been instructed to implement fire containment measures.

So far, 164 facilities have installed fire barriers, 120 have improved emergency exits and 95 have addressed both issues. However, many landlords have yet to comply with Directive 19/2024.

"The Hoàng Liệt Ward People’s Committee will propose cutting off electricity and water supply to non-compliant properties under the 2024 Capital Law. Additionally, residents will be relocated, and banners will be displayed at violating properties to inform the public of their unsafe status," Tú said.

In Vĩnh Hưng Ward, Hoàng Mai District, Hà Nội, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee Cao Minh Thắng reported that the ward had approximately 270 rental housing facilities. Most of these buildings were constructed years ago and were now deteriorating, failing to meet fire safety standards. Furthermore, the presence of temporary structures and scrap collection sites within residential areas would exacerbate fire risks.

"We are working with the ward police to review fire safety compliance among rental properties. Landlords are being urged to install fire safety equipment and create secondary emergency exits. If they fail to comply, their properties will face closure," Thắng stated.

Preliminary statistics indicate that Hà Nội has about 37,000 rental houses and over 2,000 mini apartment buildings. Authorities are conducting comprehensive fire safety inspections under the principle of "going into every alley, knocking on every door, and examining every case to ensure no violations are overlooked." — VNS