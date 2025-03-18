Việt Nam accelerates AI adoption in public sector with strategic policy push

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is ramping up efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the public sector, with key government agencies deploying AI-driven solutions such as virtual assistants, facial recognition and intelligent traffic monitoring.

However, experts warn that major challenges remain, including fragmented data systems, a lack of skilled personnel and inadequate legal frameworks.

These findings were discussed at a seminar titled 'Artificial Intelligence Landscape Assessment (AILA) in the Public Sector in Việt Nam', co-organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Institute for Policy Studies and Media Development (IPS) on Tuesday.

The event examined the current state of AI adoption in government operations and outlined strategic recommendations to optimise its impact.

Challenges in AI implementation

Despite notable progress, experts at the seminar identified several obstacles hindering AI’s widespread adoption in public administration. One major issue is limited data sharing and integration between government agencies, preventing large-scale AI applications from reaching their full potential.

Additionally, Việt Nam faces a shortage of AI experts in the public sector, leading to heavy reliance on private companies for development and implementation. Meanwhile, unclear regulations and technical standards, particularly concerning data governance and AI ethics, pose further challenges to sustainable AI deployment.

Financial constraints are also a key hurdle, as AI adoption requires substantial investment. "The state budget remains limited, and current financial mechanisms do not adequately support AI implementation," experts noted.

Strategic policy recommendations

To address these challenges, the seminar proposed several key strategies. Strengthening digital infrastructure through investment in high-performance computing systems, AI-ready data platforms, and improved human resource training is seen as a crucial step.

Establishing a clear legal framework with regulations for AI accountability, ethical standards, risk management and data privacy is also essential.

Experts highlighted the importance of promoting public-private partnerships to encourage collaboration between government agencies, technology firms, and research institutions in the development of AI-driven solutions.

Enhancing open data policies by simplifying administrative procedures related to data and improving access to computing resources will also play a key role in accelerating AI adoption. Additionally, ensuring ethical AI governance through monitoring mechanisms, impact assessments, and transparency measures will help build public trust in AI applications.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we live, work and govern. It offers remarkable opportunities—but only if we choose to use it responsibly," said the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Việt Nam, Patrick Haverman. "With the right strategies, investment and ethical safeguards, AI can drive national development and human progress."

A practical approach to AI development

Experts at the seminar stressed that Việt Nam should adopt a selective and needs-based approach to AI in the public sector, ensuring real-world effectiveness and public benefit rather than following global trends blindly.

The proposed AI development roadmap focuses first on identifying key problems, prioritising AI applications that best suit each government agency’s needs.

After that, AI solutions should be tested in controlled environments before being implemented on a larger scale. Once effectiveness is demonstrated, successful applications should be expanded, legal frameworks should be established, and international partnerships should be promoted to enhance AI resources and expertise.

The Director of IPS, Nguyễn Quang Đồng, emphasised the importance of customised AI adoption in Việt Nam’s public sector. He stated that each agency must identify its specific challenges in order to select the right AI solutions while also assessing its internal readiness for effective implementation.

As Việt Nam accelerates AI adoption in public administration, experts agree that a balanced, well-regulated, and ethically guided approach will be key to unlocking AI's full potential for governance and public service delivery. — VNS