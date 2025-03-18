Ministry supports building of 1,143 homes for needy people in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Ministry of Public Security and authorities of the north-central province of Quảng Trị on Monday held a ceremony to inaugurate a model home and officially launch the construction of 1,143 houses for disadvantaged families in Lía commune, Hướng Hóa district.

As part of a nationwide campaign on joining hands to eradicate temporary and dilapidated housing, the ministry has mobilised funding worth VNĐ80 billion (US$3.13 million) for the construction.

With prefabricated structures, the houses are designed to adapt to the geography, climate, and cultural practices of ethnic minority communities in the area. Each unit, expected to have a lifespan of over 10 years, is valued at at VNĐ90 million, of which VNĐ70 million is funded by the ministry and the remainder by the province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Phạm Thế Tùng, Deputy Minister of Public Security, expressed his hope that once residents move into their new, secure homes, they will strive to overcome difficulties, improve their livelihoods, and actively participate in ensuring local security.

Tùng highlighted eliminating substandard housing as an important task that must be completed by the end of October this year as set by the Government, ensuring that no citizen is left in unsafe housing.

On this occasion, the ministry also presented 12 gift packages to disadvantaged households. — VNS