Việt Nam penalises social media influencers for misleading ads

HCM CITY — Vietnamese authorities have fined several social media influencers for misleading advertising related to a dietary supplement.

The Department of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information imposed fines on influencers Phạm Quang Linh and Nguyễn Thị Thái Hằng for promoting Supergreens Gummies, also marketed as Kẹo Rau Củ Kera, with claims that it could replace fibre from vegetables and fruit. The product is marketed by CER Company.

Registered by Chị Em Rọt Group JSC, headquartered in HCM City, the supplement is manufactured by ASIA LIFE JSC in Đắk Lắk Province.

Social media personalities Hằng, known as Hằng Du Mục, and Linh, known as Quang Linh Vlogs, who are behind Chị Em Rọt Group, had actively promoted the product.

Their fines, expected to range from VNĐ60–80 million (US$2,400–3,100), were issued due to claims that the product provided the same nutritional value as a serving of vegetables.

Public backlash led to an investigation by the Việt Nam Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health, which found that the gummies contained only 0.51 grams of fibre, contradicting their advertised health benefits.

Former beauty pageant winner Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên was also questioned about her involvement in the promotions but was not penalised.

At a recent press conference, all three influencers admitted to providing misleading information and issued public apologies.

Authorities are also inspecting the manufacturing processes at the company’s facility in Đắk Lắk Province to ensure regulatory compliance.

In a latest development, the company, which has already sold over 100,000 boxes of its product, has announced that it will offer refunds to customers who purchased between December 12, 2024, and March 14 this year, even on opened items.

Each box contains 30 pieces, priced between VNĐ150,000 and 165,000, with documented sales.

Nguyễn Hùng Long from the Food Safety Authority criticised claims about the 'Kẹo Rau Củ Kera', stating that one gummy does not meet daily fibre requirements.

Social media has, in recent years, blurred the lines between true expertise and self-promotion, giving rise to such influencers who may lack qualifications yet shape community opinions, experts said.

These influencers often appear dedicated to charitable causes and frequently position themselves as committed brand ambassadors, earning trust from the audiences, which has raised concerns about their accountability as fans often trust their endorsements, experts noted. — VNS