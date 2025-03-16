PM inspects major projects in Vĩnh Phúc

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính toured the Tam Đảo livestock and beef processing complex project, attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a social housing project in Nam Vĩnh Yên Urban Area, and surveyed proposed sites for urban and tourism developments as part of his working trip to the northern province of Vinh Phúc on March 16.

With a total investment of VNĐ1.67 trillion (US$65.45 million), the Tam Đảo livestock and beef processing complex is a joint venture between Vinamilk’s subsidiary Vilico and Japan’s Sojitz Corporation, operated by Japan-Vietnam Livestock Co., Ltd. (JVL).

The project aims to realise a 500-million-USD memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed among Vinamilk, Vilico, Sojitz, and Vĩnh Phúc province during PM Chính’s visit to Japan in 2021. Construction began in 2023.

The complex includes a meat processing plant with an annual capacity of 30,000 cattle, producing 10,000 tonnes of beef per year. Equipped with cutting-edge European technology and Japanese meat processing expertise, the facility meets international food safety and sustainability standards.

The cattle farm, designed to house 10,000 heads, is set to begin operations in May 2025. Leveraging Vinamilk’s experience, the farm will follow GlobalGAP S.L.P standards, ensuring a closed-loop model integrating breeding, production, and distribution.

Expressing his delight at the project’s progress, PM Chính emphasised that economic development must go hand in hand with improving people's well-being. He highlighted the importance of scientific and hygienic livestock farming to provide safe, high-quality food.

He praised Sojitz and its Vietnamese partners for overcoming challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, to complete the project. He urged investors to restore the environment at the site, scale up production, develop sustainable supply chains, and adopt green, circular, and digital economy practices.

PM Chinh directed Vĩnh Phúc authorities to support the project and encouraged Sojitz to expand investments in Việt Nam. He called on Japanese businesses to make Việt Nam a manufacturing hub, assuring that the Government will provide a favourable investment climate based on the principle of "harmonised benefits and shared risks".

Attending the groundbreaking for the social housing project in Nam Vĩnh Yên Urban Area, the leader praised the project as part of the Government’s push for affordable housing.

The first phase will include 38 buildings with 5,300 apartments spanning 190,000sq.m on 17 hectares, with a total investment of VNĐ7 trillion ($274.34 million). The project, developed by DIC Corp, is expected to be completed by 2030.

Secretary of the Vĩnh Phúc Party Committee Đặng Xuân Phong noted that the province has 17 industrial zones with over 260,000 workers, creating a huge demand for social housing. In early 2025, Vinh Phuc broke ground on one social housing project and plans to launch six more projects with 2,190 apartments within the year. The province aims to meet the national housing target set by the Government one year ahead of schedule.

Emphasising the Party’s policy of ensuring fast and sustainable growth goes along with social welfare without leaving anyone behind, the Government leader stressed that housing is a key priority.

He stressed that social housing should be well-planned, high-quality, and integrated with modern infrastructure, ensuring a livable environment.

He asked local authorities to accelerate social housing projects while maintaining transparency and quality. Developers must deliver on commitments, and financial institutions should provide long-term and stable credit, especially for young buyers under 35.

The same day, PM Chính visited a proposed site for the Vĩnh Phúc eco-complex urban area, which spans 1,700 hectares across Yên Lạc and Bình Xuyên districts, and Vĩnh Yên City, with an estimated population of 86,000 and a total investment of VNĐ77 trillion.

He emphasised that the urban area must be modern, nature-friendly, and well-connected, serving as a landmark development for the province. It should include residential zones, public facilities, cultural and sports spaces, and integrated infrastructure linking with Hà Nội and surrounding areas, he added.

Earlier the same day, PM Chính inspected the Tam Đảo 2 eco-resort project in Đại Đình town, Tam Đảo district. After reviewing the development plan, he agreed to let Vĩnh Phúc and the investor conduct a feasibility study and zoning plan to create a top-tier tourism destination that boosts local economic growth.

He stressed that the project must preserve natural landscapes, ensure environmental sustainability, and feature world-class tourism infrastructure. VNS