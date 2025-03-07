PM Chính emphasises need to prioritise social housing projects

HÀ NỘI — At a national online conference held on March 6 to address challenges and promote the development of social housing, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised the importance of prioritising social housing projects.

The Prime Minister highlighted that social housing should be developed with comprehensive infrastructure—including transportation, healthcare, education, sports facilities, and environmental amenities—on par with commercial housing.

He applauded several localities that have recently launched large-scale social housing projects. However, nationwide, social housing construction has either stagnated or progressed at a very slow pace.

Chính stressed that the demand for social housing in Việt Nam is substantial and that addressing this requires resolving policy and regulatory obstacles.

He urged delegates to focus on practical solutions for mobilising financial resources, improving design and planning models, and streamlining administrative procedures for social housing.

Regarding funding, the Prime Minister referred to several ongoing initiatives, including the establishment of a national housing fund and the disbursement of a VNĐ140 trillion credit package for social housing, which will not count toward the banking sector’s credit limit.

He also underscored the need for mechanisms and policies to encourage businesses to accelerate social housing development.

At the conference, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh outlined the goal of completing 100,000 social housing units by the end of 2025.

He proposed that the Prime Minister assign the Ministry of Construction to develop a pilot resolution focusing on specific mechanisms and policies for social housing, including simplifying investor selection processes and removing obstacles in the development process.

As for progress, Deputy Minister Sinh reported that significant steps have been taken to address barriers to social housing development.

This includes the Prime Minister’s directive to swiftly implement a project to build at least one million social housing apartments for low-income individuals and industrial park workers by 2030.

As of now, 37 out of 63 cities and provinces have submitted lists of 90 projects for this initiative, with more than VNĐ2.8 trillion disbursed from a VNĐ120 trillion fund.

Nationwide, 9,737 hectares of land have been allocated for planned social housing projects. Many localities, such as Đồng Nai, Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, and Bình Dương, have ensured sufficient land for social housing, often near urban centres and industrial parks, ensuring access to essential infrastructure.

Between 2021 and the present, 655 social housing projects have been built across the country, totalling 593,428 units.

In 2024, 28 projects comprising 20,284 units were completed, while 23 new projects with 25,399 units were licensed and commenced construction. Additionally, 113 projects with 142,450 units have received investment approval. VNS