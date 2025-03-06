Việt Nam plans pilot cryptocurrency exchange

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance is preparing a proposal to pilot a digital currency exchange, Deputy Finance Minister Nguyễn Đức Chi announced at the government’s regular press conference on March 5.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the complexity and novelty of digital assets and cryptocurrencies, noting that many countries are still developing legal frameworks to manage them transparently and support economic growth.

Following the Prime Minister’s directives, the Ministry of Finance has been assigned to submit its proposal to the Government by March. This initiative would establish a regulated platform for investors, businesses, and individuals to trade digital assets, operated by state-authorised entities with government protection for participants’ rights.

The ministry will also collaborate with other agencies to draft regulations allowing Vietnamese businesses to issue their own digital assets, mobilising financial resources for economic development and aligning Việt Nam with global trends.

Implementing instructions on breakthrough policies for private enterprises, the ministry is working with industry associations to review the impact of current policies and shape future resolutions.

To promote private sector growth, the ministry is addressing legal and regulatory challenges and will report any obstacles to the Government for timely resolution. It also aims to create a flexible regulatory environment, enabling private businesses to access and use resources efficiently for their development.

The ministry is committed to working closely with businesses and relevant agencies to ensure policies align with international commitments, helping Vietnamese private enterprises expand both domestically and globally. — VNS