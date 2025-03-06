Ample room remains for agro-forestry-fisheries exports to grow further

Việt Nam’s total export revenue from agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first two months of 2025 reached US$9.38 billion, marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year. To achieve a 4 per cent growth target, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment expects export revenue for the sector to reach $70 billion by the end of 2025.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phùng Đức Tiến talked to Việt Nam News reporter Tố Như about the future development orientation after the ministry officially began operations under Government Decree No 35/2025/NĐ-CP.

Will the merger of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment into the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment affect the operations of businesses and farmers?

The merger was executed rapidly but workflows have been maintained smoothly. Although two ministries were combined, the division of responsibilities among the new ministry’s leadership is clear. Each deputy minister directly oversees their assigned sectors to avoid bottlenecks from the first working days, particularly regarding administrative procedures.

Streamlining administrative procedures is also crucial as it drives growth and exports. The real strength lies in businesses, farmers and fishers. Ensuring smooth operations is of utmost importance.

Before the merger, both ministries held extensive discussions and multiple joint meetings. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment had a Digital Transformation Centre, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had a Statistical Center. These two units worked together and by February 28, all pending administrative procedures had been completed.

It paves the way for the transition to the new official seal under the newly established Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

How was the agricultural, forestry and fishery export situation in the first two months of this year?

In the first two months of this year, Việt Nam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports totalled $9.38 billion, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year. Specifically, agricultural product exports reached $4.89 billion, growing by 4.5 per cent.

Several agricultural commodities recorded significant growth. For instance, the total coffee export volume and value in this period were 284,000 tonnes and $1.58 billion, respectively. These figures were equivalent to a 28.4 per cent decrease in volume but a 26.2 per cent increase in value year-on-year.

The average export price of coffee in the first two months was estimated at $5,574 per tonne, up 76.3 per cent year-on-year. This year, coffee exports are projected to reach $6 billion.

Fishery exports reached $1.42 billion, an 18.6 per cent increase, while forestry exports totalled $2.68 billion, growing by 11.9 per cent. Besides, rubber exports amounted to 280,600 tonnes, generating $532.9 million, equivalent to a 5.9 per cent decline in volume but a 24.8 per cent increase in value.

For pepper, export volume for the first two months was 28,000 tonnes, with a value of $188.7 million, reflecting a 9.4 per cent decrease in volume but a 51.9 per cent surge in value compared to the previous year.

However, fruit and vegetable exports totalled $724.5 million, marking an 11 per cent decline from the same period in 2024. Rice exports, on the other hand, reached 1.1 million tonnes, generating $613 million, an increase of 5.9 per cent in volume but a 13.6 per cent decrease in value.

Overall, most agricultural export sectors maintained growth momentum and achieved trade surpluses.

There are concerns that geopolitical changes could impact export sectors. What is your assessment of this situation, and what short-term adaptation strategies has the Ministry put in place?

At the January Government meeting, we acknowledged that an imminent trade war could affect Việt Nam's trade and export-import activities. However, I believe the impact on the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors will not be substantial.

Facing these challenges requires us to have clear assessments and appropriate solutions to ensure that agricultural, forestry and fishery exports meet the Government’s target of $64-65 billion, with the ambition of reaching $70 billion. It will bring foreign exchange revenue to drive Việt Nam’s industrialisation and modernisation.

I suggest we need to leverage our advantageous commodities. For products experiencing a decline in export turnover, we have already developed solutions to maintain growth momentum in the coming months.

For example, the average export price in the first two months was estimated at $553.6 per tonne, down 18.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. However, in early March, rice export prices have started to rise.

Last year, rice exports reached 9.15 million tonnes and this year, we expect a volume of around nine million tonnes. Investing in high-quality rice and diversifying export markets will be key to maintaining volume and value.

Achieving an 8 per cent economic growth rate requires a significant increase in agricultural growth, with agricultural, forestry and fishery exports reaching $70 billion. How do you assess deep processing as a solution to boost export value?

The Government has set a 4 per cent growth target for agriculture this year. The crop production sector, which accounts for about 43 per cent of the total agricultural and environmental sector value, has historically reached a maximum growth of 2.2 per cent. Typically, this figure ranges from 1.5 to 1.8 per cent.

The livestock sector, contributing 5 per cent to GDP and around 26 per cent of the total sector value, saw its highest growth at 5.92 per cent in 2022. Meanwhile, the fisheries sector, making up 28 per cent of the total value, typically grows between 3.5 and 3.8 per cent.

The forestry sector has a smaller share but maintains an average growth rate of around 7 per cent. There is ample room within the sector’s structure to assess and optimise to reach the Government's growth target.

Việt Nam still has significant potential and competitive advantages in agricultural, forestry and fishery exports. Importantly, science and technology play a decisive role in shaping the sector’s and the nation's competitiveness. Therefore, it is essential to drive technological and scientific advancements with greater intensity and determination.

Currently, science and technology contribute 55 per cent of the sector’s total value-added. They must be integrated into breeding and cultivation programmes, plant protection, veterinary medicine and disease prevention. These advancements must also align with circular economy principles, traceability and transparency for export products.

Việt Nam has primarily been exporting ‘bulk packaging’ (raw products), whereas the global market operates on ‘retail packaging’ (processed goods). The added value lies in this transformation.

Since the cultivated land area is not expanding, the key factors will be productivity, quality and raw material zones linked to deep processing. This is ample room to achieve our 2025 export targets and lay the groundwork for the 2026-2030 export strategy. — VNS