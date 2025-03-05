16th Việt Nam International Furniture & Home Accessories Expo opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — Nearly 650 businesses from 20 countries and territories are displaying a wide range of products at the 16th Việt Nam International Furniture & Home Accessories Expo (VIFA EXPO 2025) that opened on March 5 in HCM City.

VIFA EXPO 2025, taking place at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in the city’s District 7, will last until March 8.

It is organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry - HCM City Branch (VCCI-HCMC), the Vietnam Association for Building Materials (VABM) and Liên Minh Company, with support from the Vietnam Coconut Association (VCA), the Hồ Chí Minh City Advertising Association (HAA), and the Vietnam Investment Construction - Services in Agriculture and Forestry Association (VICSAFA).

Speaking at the expo’s opening ceremony, Đặng Quốc Hùng, CEO of Liên Minh Company, said the VIFA expo is an annual trade promotion event for furniture and handicrafts, and has been recognised by international organisations as one of the 10 largest furniture fairs in the world.

“As an international-caliber exhibition, the expo promotes development and increases the export turnover of the industry,” he said.

This year’s expo is the largest event of its kind to date, featuring 2,500 booths from domestic and international exhibitors, with the participation of three major global e-commerce platforms Alibaba, Amazon and Wayfair.

This includes 52 per cent international exhibitors and 48 per cent Vietnamese exhibitors from 17 provinces and cities, with leading prestigious brands in the indoor and outdoor furniture industry.

Through the four-day expo, relationships among exhibiting businesses and international buyers will be further strengthened, effectively fulfilling the role of promoting and developing the furniture and handicraft industry of Việt Nam, the region and internationally, he said.

VIFA EXPO 2024 attracted 13,000 local and foreign visitors.

Attending the event, Vũ Bá Phú, director of the Trade Promotion Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the wood and forestry products sector has always been recognised as one of Việt Nam’s critical industries, making significant contributions to export turnover and affirming the country’s position on the global map.

“Việt Nam is not only a leading exporter of furniture and wood products, but is also known for unique and exquisite handicrafts that embody the national cultural identity,” he said.

Businesses in the wood industry have continuously innovated technology, improved designs, enhanced product quality, developed brands and expanded export markets.

To date, Vietnamese furniture and wood products have been present in more than 160 countries and territories, including key markets such as the US, EU, Japan, South Korea and China, and continue to access more potential-rich markets.

Last year, the industry experienced robust growth, with wood and wood product export turnover reaching US$16.3 billion, a substantial increase of 20.9 per cent compared to 2023, surpassing the record established in 2022 and maintaining Việt Nam’s position among the world’s leading furniture and wood product exporters.

2025 presents numerous opportunities as consumer demand recovers in major markets, and free trade agreements between Việt Nam and countries/regions continue to provide tariff advantages, expanding opportunities for wood and processed products.

“However, the wood industry also faces numerous challenges from global political and economic fluctuations, trade protectionism trends and increasingly stringent requirements for traceability, environmental standards and sustainable development,” he said.

This requires businesses to continuously innovate and adapt flexibly to enhance competitiveness, he said.

In addition, the industry should pay special attention to exploiting the potential of the domestic market of more than 100 million people, where purchasing power is increasing strongly, providing a foundation for businesses amid international market fluctuations, he added. — VNS