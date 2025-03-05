Authorities recover tax and issue fines of nearly $55 million for e-commerce violations in 2024

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently reported that tax authorities, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, have shared data from 929 websites and 284 applications providing e-commerce services.

Between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2024, tax authorities collected information from 439 e-commerce platforms, recording 40 billion transactions with a total value of VNĐ366 trillion (approximately US$14.3 billion).

In 2024 alone, tax authorities handled over 33,000 cases of e-commerce business violations, including 736 enterprises and 32,267 individuals. The total amount of tax recovered and fines imposed reached nearly VNĐ1.4 trillion ($55 million).

As of February 27, the national electronic tax portal had assisted 41,500 households and individual businesses in registering, filing and paying taxes, with total contributions to the State budget exceeding VNĐ258 billion.

The MoF is planning to review and propose amendments to the Tax Administration Law, the E-commerce Law and relevant regulations. These changes will include provisions governing live-stream sales, affiliate marketing and other online sales activities.

Furthermore, the Government is drafting a decree to guide the implementation of new laws affecting e-commerce platforms and digital service providers. This includes requiring both domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms to withhold and remit taxes on behalf of sellers and businesses operating on their platforms. Authorities will also strengthen tax audits and inspections for individuals and organisations engaged in e-commerce and digital business activities.

Currently, Việt Nam has nearly 725,000 organisations and individuals conducting business on e-commerce platforms, with a total transaction value exceeding VNĐ75 trillion, based on data provided by 439 platforms to tax authorities. Tax revenue from e-commerce in 2024 reached approximately VNĐ116 trillion, a significant increase from the VNĐ83–97 trillion recorded in the previous two years. — VNS