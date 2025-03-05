VietShip 2025 set to mark new era for maritime, renewable energy innovation

HÀ NỘI — The VietShip 2025 exhibition is expected to serve as the launchpad for solutions, investment collaborations and innovation in the development of the shipbuilding, renewable energy and offshore infrastructure industries in the years to come.

Chairman of the Member Council at the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC), Phạm Hoài Chung, made the remarks during his opening speech at VietShip 2025, which opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday morning.

The exhibition is on until Friday at the National Convention Centre, featuring over 100 exhibitors with nearly 200 booths, including two universities.

Half of the exhibitors are Vietnamese companies, while the other half comes from international businesses hailing from Norway, the Netherlands, China, Finland, South Korea and Singapore.

The diverse range of displays covers maritime transport vehicles and services, maritime logistics, shipbuilding equipment, materials and technology for ship construction and repairs, as well as offshore oil and gas extraction and offshore wind power technologies.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Xuân Sang praised the return of the VietShip after several years of hiatus, especially given the context of the National Assembly's target to achieve 8 per cent growth in 2025.

He emphasised the necessity for growth across all sectors of the economy, including the development of the maritime and shipbuilding industries.

VietShip 2025 marked a significant milestone in the revival of SBIC, following its restructuring efforts, which continued to drive the company's expansion and growth.

The event also held particular significance as Việt Nam pursues its commitments to reducing net emissions, aiming for net-zero by 2050.

Through the event, Sang also urged companies to continue collaborating in the process of business development and SBIC’s restructuring, contributing to the national socio-economic development.

Chairman Chung said that the maritime transport and shipbuilding industries had the broadest impact within the maritime economic development strategy of every coastal nation.

SBIC and its joint ventures operated in large-scale shipbuilding and repair, accounting for over 60 per cent of Việt Nam's shipbuilding capacity.

The Government had instructed ongoing research into new policies to support the development of the shipbuilding industry, promote partnerships with international players, encourage infrastructure investment and facilitate technological modernisation, he added.

Norway’s strong presence

At the event, Norway had a strong presence at its pavilion featuring the Norwegian leading companies to showcase innovations and advanced solutions for green maritime.

The pavilion was visited by the Norwegian Ambassador to Việt Nam, Hilde Solbakken, Norwegian Commercial Counsellor, Director of Innovation Norway, Karin Greve-Isdahl and representatives of the seven companies of VARD, Jotun, DNV, Metizoft, Bergen Engines AS, Brodrene Aa and Brunvoll AS and their local partners.

Speaking at the event, Hilde Solbakken said: “We are very pleased to be at VietShip this year, alongside the seven Norwegian companies that prominently represent Norway’s maritime cluster."

The Norwegian Pavilion not only served as a platform for Norwegian companies to showcase their state-of-the-art maritime solutions and technologies, but also to exchange knowledge, promote a business network, and discuss collaboration opportunities with local partners.

The shipping industry currently accounts for approximately three per cent of human-made greenhouse gas emissions. In July 2023, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) made an important move by adopting a strategy that aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by 2050.

As oceanic nations, Norway and Việt Nam share a strong connection through their seas, which also underpinned their bilateral trade.

Both countries were members of the IMO, and green maritime technology presented promising opportunities for collaboration, ultimately creating jobs in local communities along their coastlines.

“Navigating a green voyage is a mutual interest,” Solbakken said. “We look forward to new partnerships being established between Norwegian and Vietnamese companies.”

Also at the event, Norwegian Commercial Counsellor, Director of Innovation Norway, Karin Greve-Isdahl who said with its long history as a seafaring nation, Norwegian companies had a wealth of expertise to offer when it came to innovative and sustainable solutions that would drive the green transition in the maritime industry forward.

“Together, the Norwegian companies at VietShip 2025 will tell a story of how each of them contributes to the industry’s success by leveraging its maritime expertise, setting ambitious emission reduction targets, leading the zero and low-emission vessel construction, fostering a comprehensive green maritime ecosystem and engaging in international collaboration.

She noted that green, smart, and innovative qualities defined Norway's maritime solutions, positioning the country as a global leader in developing and adopting green shipping technologies.

Vietship is the largest and longest established exhibition in Việt Nam featuring all aspect of shipbuilding, shipping and offshore technology. The event was first held in 2002 and has gone through nine successful editions.

In 2025, Vietship comes back with a completely new appearance, focusing on shipbuilding and offshore technology.

Co-organised by the Việt Nam's Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC) and Việt Nam Shipbuilding Engineering Company (VISEC), Vietship 2025 is expected to be the convergence and platform of advance technologies both regionally and globally.

Encompassing both shipbuilding, repairs, marine equipment, construction of marine structure and offshore energy services, with the goal of creating collaborative and innovative solutions to the challenges in the development of maritime and offshore energy industries.— VNS