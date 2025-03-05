Hà Nội’s retail and consumer services revenue nears $5.9 billion in first two months of 2025

HÀ NỘI — The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in Hà Nội reached VNĐ150.1 trillion (approximately US$5.87 billion) in the first two months of 2025, marking an 11.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Hà Nội Statistics Office.

Retail sales of goods accounted for VNĐ96.9 trillion, representing 64.6 per cent of the total and growing by 11.4 per cent year-on-year.

The strongest growth was recorded in the sales of jewellery and precious metals, which surged by 15.9 per cent, followed by cultural and educational products (up 14.8 per cent) and transportation equipment (up 14.4 per cent).

Fuel sales increased by 13.3 per cent, while food and foodstuffs rose by 12.6 per cent. Additionally, car sales and apparel both increased by 12.5 per cent, construction materials grew by 11.3 per cent, and other goods saw an 8.8 per cent rise.

Revenue from accommodation and food services reached VNĐ19.2 trillion, accounting for 12.8 per cent of the total and growing by 15 per cent. Within this segment, accommodation services rose by 18.4 per cent, while food and beverage services increased by 14.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, revenue from travel and tourism services reached VNĐ4.6 trillion, making up 3 per cent of total revenue and recording a 12.2 per cent increase. Other service sectors contributed VNĐ29.4 trillion, accounting for 19.6 per cent of the total and expanding by 11.1 per cent.

According to the Hà Nội Statistics Office, February 2025 coincided with the post-Tết holiday and Spring Festival period, leading to increased consumer demand. However, supply and demand remained stable across traditional markets, supermarket chains and shopping centres. — VNS