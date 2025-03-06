HCM City unveils action programme to become Southeast Asia’s leading tech hub

HCM CITY — Nguyễn Văn Nên, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, has announced a comprehensive action programme to implement the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, focusing on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Recognising the pivotal role of science and technology (S&T), innovation, and digital transformation, the city aims to accelerate economic development, modernise production, and enhance governance.

The overarching goal is to prevent stagnation and drive national progress and prosperity in the digital age.

By 2030, the city aims to allocate at least 3 per cent of its annual budget to S&T, innovation, and digital transformation, with R&D spending reaching 2 per cent of GRDP.

It will establish itself as Việt Nam’s leading digital technology hub and secure a spot among the top 100 most dynamic global innovation and startup ecosystems.

It aims to be ranked among the country’s top three provinces/cities for innovation and digital transformation, and the country’s top five provinces/cities in digital governance and competitiveness.

It will host a thriving digital technology sector, attracting leading global tech corporations to set up headquarters, R&D centres, and production facilities.

It will expand its digital economy to contribute 40 per cent of GRDP, while attracting at least three additional world-class tech firms to invest in research and production.

By 2045, the city aspires to be a regional hub for high-tech research and application in Southeast Asia, supported by a robust science-technology and innovation ecosystem.

The city’s long-term vision includes elevating its innovation ecosystem to global standards, rivaling the top 50 cities worldwide; establishing at least five internationally accredited research, application, and innovation centres; expanding the digital economy to contribute at least 50 per cent of GRDP; and increasing public awareness and fostering a mindset shift towards S&T, innovation, and digital transformation through education, training, and public outreach.

To achieve these goals, the city will develop detailed action plans across all government units, defining clear responsibilities, objectives, and performance metrics.

It will foster an enabling environment for businesses, particularly startups, to engage in cutting-edge research and technology application.

It will encourage innovative and proactive governance, ensuring that officials leading digital transformation efforts are supported and protected.

It will refine leadership selection criteria, integrating technically skilled personnel into Party committees and administrative teams.

HCM City will rapidly reform policies to remove barriers and create a competitive institutional framework for S&T and digital transformation.

Key initiatives include expanding innovation hubs, research labs, and digital infrastructure to attract top talent; enhancing investment in infrastructure to support science, innovation, and digital transformation; integrating S&T and digital transformation into governance, ensuring seamless public service delivery through digital platforms; and deploying an Intelligent Operation and Monitoring Centre (IOC) to modernise administrative procedures and enhance state efficiency.

Strengthening digital security, innovation

HCM City will intensify digital transformation to improve government-citizen interaction, promote digital citizenship, and cultivate a secure digital society.

This includes implementing robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard digital assets and combat cybercrime; promoting entrepreneurship in science and technology, supporting startups; attracting both domestic and international investors; and enhancing international cooperation in S&T, innovation, and digital transformation.

To oversee this transformation, the city will establish a steering committee for Resolution 57, chaired by the city’s Party Secretary.

The municipal People’s Committee will develop a detailed implementation plan, ensuring alignment with annual socio-economic strategies.

The city’s leadership will prioritise innovative thinking, proactive engagement, and resource allocation, ensuring sufficient public investment and funding for science, innovation, and digital transformation.

In addition, support policies will be fast-tracked for approval by the municipal People’s Council.

With these bold initiatives, the city is poised to become Southeast Asia’s premier technology hub, spearheading innovation and shaping the country’s digital future. — VNS