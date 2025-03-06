Ministry proposes solutions to achieve 12% export growth target

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên has issued a directive regarding several solutions to develop markets, manage import activities, and achieve an export growth rate of 12 per cent this year.

According to the directive, in 2025, Việt Nam has favourable opportunities for continued export growth thanks to global economic recovery, controlled inflation, and the expansion of export markets in line with tariff reductions under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). However, there are still many challenges, such as the increasing trend of protectionism in importing countries, fierce competition with goods from other exporting nations, and the potential for trade wars that could disrupt supply chains and narrow export markets.

In this context, achieving the target of more than 12 per cent export growth and a trade surplus of US$30 billion in 2025 will require high determination, significant efforts, and decisive action from all industry associations, and businesses.

Therefore, the ministry will focus on implementing effective solutions to bring into full play competitive advantages and seize opportunities by promoting and supporting businesses and industry associations in effectively exploiting traditional markets that still hold significant potential.

At the same time, it will proactively research, advise on negotiations and signing of cooperation agreements with new markets, and fully exploit opportunities from key and strategic markets.

To realise this goal, Diên called for more efforts to remove obstacles for businesses, support production, and boost exports.

He requested the Department of Foreign Market Development to closely monitor and promptly update information regarding the import and export situation, as well as any changes in economic and trade policies in the markets under its responsibility, especially key markets such as the US, China, and the European Union.

In addition, the ministry will intensify policy dialogues to address difficulties and barriers faced by Vietnamese imports and exports, and push forward negotiations to sign new agreements on trade, as well as related agreements, to open up markets for various types of fruit.

The Foreign Trade Agency was required to coordinate with relevant departments and units to develop logistics services, and enhance the utilisation of logistics centres abroad to promote the export and import of Vietnamese goods with international markets.

It was also asked to work with the Department of Foreign Market Development to closely monitor the import and export situation at border gates, work with relevant authorities to implement timely measures to prevent congestion there, and popularise new policies related to cross-border trade and encourage businesses to export goods to China through official channels.

The minister urged the Trade Remedies Authority to enhance dissemination of Việt Nam's laws on trade defence measures to raise awareness and understanding among businesses on how to effectively use trade defence tools. This will help protect the rights and legitimate interests of businesses against unfair trade practices by foreign exporters or respond to the rapid and sudden increase in imported goods to control imports.

Meanwhile, the Domestic Market Management and Development Department was asked to intensify market inspections and control, combat illegal activities related to counterfeit goods, intellectual property infringements, and smuggled goods. It was also requested to coordinate with relevant agencies to implement policies to develop the distribution system, and promote the implementation of tasks associated with the "Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods" campaign. — VNS