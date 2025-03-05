Chinese group eyes railway revival, int’l flight expansion in Lâm Đồng

LẦM ĐỒNG — A delegation from China Railway No. 2 Group has expressed interest in resuming the long-dormant Đà Lạt – Tháp Chàm railway line project and expanding international flights from Liên Khương airport to several Asian countries.

At a working session on March 5 with the group’s Deputy General Director and Chief Accountant Guan Huapinh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Hồng Thái confirmed that the Đà Lạt – Tháp Chàm railway line has been included in detailed planning under decisions issued by the Prime Minister and the Politburo.

Approved by the Ministry of Transport (now the Ministry of Construction) on July 6, 2022, the project will operate under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with an estimated investment of VNĐ27 trillion (US$1.08 billion). Greenlit by the PM on October 19, 2022, the railway line is now integrated into the national railway network planning through 2050.

Thái expressed support for the group’s planned investment in the project as it is essential for the province's tourism and economic development, especially as Đà Lạt City and Lâm Đồng welcomed ten million visitors last year.

He shared updates about Liên Khương Airport, which has been upgraded to international status. Local authorities are actively working with airlines to expand international flight routes. Recent charter flights between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Liên Khương have already taken off, proving the skies above Đà Lạt are ripe for expansion.

This year, Lâm Đồng plans to introduce direct flights connecting Đà Lạt with major destinations such as Singapore, Siem Reap, and key Northeast Asian markets like Japan and the RoK, he said.

Guan, for his part, showcased his company’s impressive portfolio, highlighting its extensive experience in railway, transport, and construction projects across 50 countries, with a production value reaching 100 billion CNY ($13.7 billion). The group is now involved in high-speed railways, eco-tourism developments, and mining operations in China.

He expressed strong enthusiasm for expanding cooperation with Lâm Đồng in the fields of railways, aviation, and tourism. Recognising Lâm Đồng’s immense tourism potential, he proposed establishing a transport corridor connecting Sichuan province – where the company is headquartered – with Lâm Đồng to boost cultural exchange and attract Chinese tourists to the region.

In reply, Thái assured that Lâm Đồng is ready to facilitate these cooperation projects in line with Việt Nam’s legal regulations. He assigned the Department of Construction and the Department of Finance to coordinate further discussions with the Chinese group to explore specific details. — VNS