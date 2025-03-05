Bình Dương launches housing project for young generation

BÌNH DƯƠNG — A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the Midori Park The Nest project in Bình Dương New City on March 5, marking a key step in the southern province of same name's urban development in partnership with Japan.

The project, developed by Becamex Tokyu, is the company's seventh condominium in the area and its first targeting young homebuyers, a crucial part of Bình Dương’s growing workforce.

Bình Dương continues to attract young, dynamic residents, fueling urban growth. The province recently surpassed Hà Nội to become Việt Nam’s second-largest FDI recipient and ranks among the highest in per capita income, providing a solid foundation for housing expansion.

By 2025, average housing space per capita is projected at 33.5sqm, increasing to 42sq.m by 2030. The province aims for 100 per cent permanent housing by 2030 and sustainable urban planning with modern infrastructure.

Between 2021 and 2025, Bình Dương planned to add some 104,000 housing units, including 42,000 social housing units, with further expansion through 2030.

Becamex Tokyu has launched several major projects, including The Ten, The Glory, and a new shopping centre in Midori Park. The Midori Park The Nest project further strengthens Bình Dương’s development as a modern, livable city. — VNS