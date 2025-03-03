Hà Nội breaks ground on 1,104-unit housing project in Đông Anh

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Housing Development and Investment Corporation (Handico) and Viglacera Corporation on Monday officially broke ground for the construction of the CT3 apartment complex, which includes 1,104 affordable housing units at Thăng Long Green City in the Kim Chung Urban Area in Hà Nội's Đông Anh District.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Dương Đức Tuấn emphasised the need for efficient construction to ensure safety, quality and early project completion.

The project is expected to be finished five months ahead of schedule, aiming to complete construction early in the third quarter of 2026, and will meet the housing requirements for over 3,900 people.

According to Handico General Director Phạm Tiến Đức, the Thăng Long Green City project aims to provide high-quality social housing with amenities comparable to commercial residences. Designed by Singaporean architects, the apartments maximise natural light and ventilation to enhance energy efficiency and comfort.

The development will feature modern infrastructure, including parks, community spaces, pedestrian pathways and fountains, creating a well-rounded urban environment. Upon completion, it will contribute to Hà Nội’s housing development plan and the Government’s initiative to build at least one million affordable homes for low-income earners and industrial workers by 2030.

The project spans nearly 3.7 hectares, comprising three high-rise buildings in the CT3 complex and an additional building in CT4, totalling 1,588 units to accommodate approximately 5,429 residents. The first phase, completed in 2021, delivered 484 units.

Market insiders believe Thăng Long Green City can become a leader in social housing, offering top quality at the best prices in Hà Nội at VNĐ18.4 million (US$722) per square metre, including VAT and maintenance fees.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh highlighted Hà Nội’s commitment to social housing. He praised the Handico – Viglacera consortium for its strong financial capacity and experience in housing and industrial development.

To speed up the project, he urged Hà Nội to secure enough land, plan well-located social housing projects with full infrastructure and simplify administrative procedures to support businesses in building these homes. — VNS