‘Turn Off the Lights’ campaign returns in 2025 with green living message

HÀ NỘI — The long-running environmental campaign, 'Turn Off the Lights, Turn On Ideas,' is set to return in 2025 with a renewed message 'Turn Off Fast Living, Turn On Green Living.'

Now in its 15th year, the initiative aims to shift consumer habits toward sustainability while inspiring a nationwide green movement.

Originally launched by BooVironment, a division of BOO Commercial JSC, the campaign seeks to raise awareness about climate change and environmental pollution.

It aligns with the global Earth Hour event, spearheaded by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). It has grown into an annual fixture in Việt Nam, galvanising communities to address pressing ecological challenges.

This year’s campaign emphasises moving away from fast-consumption lifestyles and fostering a sense of patriotism through practical green actions.

Organisers stress that small steps taken today are vital for safeguarding Việt Nam’s future, framing a green, clean and sustainable nation as a shared aspiration and a collective responsibility.

The 2025 programme features three flagship activities:

People’s Green Living Innovation Class: Thirty standout young participants will gain expertise and skills to form three to five teams tasked with tackling real-world challenges posed by businesses. These include solutions for waste management, environmental communication, and circular economy practices.

Green Uni Tour (from March 7 to 13): Partnering with environmental clubs at major Hà Nội universities, the campaign will host talk shows on waste management solutions. Each event will feature three guest speakers -- a key opinion leader (KOL), an expert, and a corporate partner. The organisers expect to draw 1,000 students.

'Turn Off the Lights' Festival (from March 21 to 22): The campaign’s cornerstone event will celebrate Earth Hour with a festival featuring eco-friendly business stalls and green activities. A highlight will be a star-studded music night, bringing together artists, celebrities, and influencers to amplify the campaign’s message.

Since its inception, 'Turn Off the Lights, Turn On Ideas' has built a strong legacy of environmental advocacy in Việt Nam. The 2025 edition promises to continue this momentum with impactful events designed to ignite widespread enthusiasm for sustainable living. — VNS