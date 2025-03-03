Northern region faces more cold spells in March

HÀ NỘI — After an unusually cold in February, the northern region is forecast to endure another chilly month, as multiple cold air masses are expected to sweep through the area.

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting has highlighted two unusual weather patterns for March.

The frequency of cold air incursions into the northern region is expected to be higher than the long-term average, leading to monthly temperatures 0.5-1 degree Celsius lower than in previous years.

These cold air masses, which will take an eastward trajectory, may also bring lower-than-usual temperatures to areas from Thanh Hóa to Huế.

Unlike typical cold waves descending from the continent, these air masses will move from the sea to the mainland, resulting in persistently damp and chilly conditions. Light rain, drizzle and fog are expected to accompany the cold, intensifying the sensation of prolonged cold spells even if temperatures do not reach extreme lows.

Meteorologists attribute this pattern to La Nina, a natural climate phenomenon characterised by below-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. La Nina has increased both the frequency and intensity of cold air masses, contributing to the overall drop in temperatures.

The continental high-pressure system is also shifting eastward, prolonging drizzly and foggy conditions. This extended damp chill has already impacted daily life, with many residents reporting fatigue due to the persistent cold and humidity. Outdoor activities have been limited, while fog and drizzle have disrupted some transportation.

In northern mountainous areas, severe cold spells accompanied by frost have created significant difficulties for local communities, affecting agriculture, livestock and overall livelihoods.

Experts urge residents to monitor weather forecasts closely and take necessary precautions to protect their health. Keeping warm and ensuring safety in daily activities remain essential.

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting warns of potential extreme cold spells, with frost and even snowfall possible in the northern mountains.

Additionally, hazardous weather conditions such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds could occur nationwide.

La Nina is expected to persist until at least April, with a 55-65 per cent probability.

As a result, the likelihood of tropical storms or depressions forming in the East Sea and affecting Việt Nam remains low between March and April. — VNS