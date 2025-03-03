Groups established to inspect key transport projects, headed by Gov't leaders

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed decisions on the establishment of seven inspection groups to review and remove difficulties and obstacles related to key transport projects nationwide scheduled for completion in 2025.

These groups are tasked with monitoring and pushing ahead with the progress of the projects, resolving their bottlenecks, and addressing material supply issues to ensure that projects are completed on schedule with good quality, achieving the goal of 3,000 km of expressways this year.

Accordingly, a group led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình will inspect the following projects in central region: Hoa Liên – Túy Loan, Quảng Ngãi – Hoài Nhơn, Hoài Nhơn – Quy Nhơn, and Quy Nhơn – Chí Thành in Đà Nẵng City, and Quảng Ngãi, Bình Định and Phú Yên provinces.

Under another decision, Deputy PM Nguyễn Chí Dũng will lead a team to examine five expressway projects in the central provinces of Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Bình, and Quảng Trị.

Meanwhile, a group led by Deputy PM Lê Thành Long will be responsible for four projects in the south-central provinces of Phú Yên and Khánh Hòa, and the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk.

Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà and Deputy PM Bùi Thanh Sơn are heads of the goups in charge of projects in some localities in the Mekong Delta and northern mountainous regions, respectively.

Another group led by Deputy PM Hồ Đức Phớc is responsible for some projects in the southern region, including the Bến Lức - Long Thành project, and sub-projects No. 1, 2, and 3 of the Biên Hòa - Vũng Tàu expressway project in the southern provinces of Long An, Đồng Nai, and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM Mai Văn Chính will lead the group for the Ring Road No. 3 project that spans HCM City as well as Đồng Nai, Bình Dương and Long An.

PM Phạm Minh Chính requested the teams to report inspection results before March 15, 2025. — VNS