Vietnamese, Chinese universities cooperate in AI research, development

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National University (VNU) - Hà Nội, in collaboration with the Tsinghua University of China, held an international workshop in Hà Nội on Saturday, discussing opportunities and challenges facing Việt Nam – China higher education in the 21st century’s digital intelligence era.

The event served as an academic forum among researchers, education managers and lecturers from both countries. Discussions delved into how artificial intelligence (AI) can transform higher education, and explored solutions to ensure the sustainable and effective development of higher education systems in the modern era.

President of the VNU - Hà Nội Lê Quân said the synergy between the VNU’s multidisciplinary strengths and the Tsinghua University’s renowned expertise in engineering and technology provides an ideal foundation for bilateral cooperation.

Prof. Dr. Qiu Yong, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Chairman of the Tsinghua University Council, expressed his strong commitment to deepening collaboration with Vietnamese partners in talent development, scientific research, and cultural exchange.

Leaders of the two universities also discussed the establishment of a joint AI research centre, which will operate under a collaborative model involving universities, businesses, and top-tier international partners, with the Tsinghua University at its core.

In addition, the two universities signed a student exchange agreement, building upon a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked in August 2024. Under this agreement, students will enjoy tuition-free exchanges, with credits fully recognised, and enjoy a range of support like housing, healthcare, and language training, creating a dynamic, multicultural experience that opens doors to new friendship and career opportunities.

Looking ahead, both sides will also launch executive management training courses tailored specifically for Vietnamese business leaders and government officials. Research collaboration will also expand into high-tech fields like AI, information technology and new materials.

As part of the event, the VNU - Hà Nội officially launched its Technology and Innovation Park (VNU-TIP), a project in line with the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthrough development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. VNS