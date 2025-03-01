HCM City adjusts urban railway system plan 

HCM CITY — Phan Công Bằng, head of HCM City’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR), said MAUR is adjusting the national land use plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050 in accordance with direction from the municipal People's Committee.

In addition to the urban railway lines that have been planned under Decision No. 568/QĐ-TTg by the Prime Minister, MAUR is working with relevant agencies to develop a plan to adjust and supplement the metro system plan according to Project 49.

The new metro lines include Bến Thành - An Hạ, Củ Chi - National Road No. 22 (Phan Văn Khải Street) - An Sương - Bến Thành - Thủ Thiêm, Hiệp Phước - Bình Triệu - Cộng Hòa Intersection - Tân Kiên - An Hạ, Đông Thạnh - Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport- Bến Thành - Nguyễn Hữu Thọ - Hiệp Phước Urban Area, Long Trường - Hà Nội Highway (Võ Nguyên Giáp Street) - Sài Gòn Bridge - Bảy Hiền Intersection - Đa Phước Depot, Tân Kiên - Nguyễn Văn Linh - Thủ Thiêm - Thảo Điền - Thanh Đa - Sài Gòn High-tech Park - Vinhomes Grand Park, and Inner Ring Road.

MAUR is researching and proposing the development of additional metro lines No. 8, 9 and 10, tram and light rail transit (LRT) systems along the riverside, and the urban development model with the concept of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) around metro stations.

The planning of large surrounding areas near metro stations aims to maximise urban space utilisation and develop integrated transportation infrastructure.

After receiving approval from authorities, MAUR will continue to collaborate with relevant units to implement the next steps and provide detailed information on land use in the subsequent phases.

Currently, Resolution 98/2023/QH15 provides the foundation and a great tool for the development of an urban railway system in the city.

The resolution grants special mechanisms and policies for stimulating the city's growth, addressing challenges, and fostering innovation and sustainability.

It also allows the city to mobilise more diverse investment sources.

The implementation of a transit-oriented development (TOD) model lets the city make the best use of its own land resources to increase the city budget and complete its railway system. — VNS