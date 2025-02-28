Mekong Delta province expands OCOP product development

TRÀ VINH — Trà Vinh Province is implementing various measures to develop products under the national “One Commune – One Product” (OCOP) programme, aiming to boost rural incomes.

As of mid-January, the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province had 393 OCOP products rated between three and five stars.

Recognising their significance in driving rural economic growth and improving livelihoods, the province is prioritising OCOP development as part of its efforts to build modern rural areas.

This year, Trà Vinh aims to introduce 20 new OCOP products and upgrade the ratings of existing ones.

It is supporting OCOP producers with enhancing their management skills, improving product quality, adopting advanced technologies, and developing key high-value OCOP products.

OCOP producers will be assisted with applying digital technologies, carrying out trade promotion activities, developing linkages with other stakeholders in processing and selling their products, and developing markets for their products.

Additionally, Trà Vinh is developing tourism initiatives that will allow visitors to explore locations where OCOP products are introduced, sold and produced.

Relevant agencies will continue advocacy efforts and provide training for officials to ensure the programme’s effective implementation.

The province also aims to secure exclusive brand names for approximately 40 OCOP products this year.

Nguyễn Quỳnh Thiện, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Trà Vinh would intensify support for production companies and businesses to register their brand names domestically and internationally, including collective brand names for the province’s key and speciality products.

He added that the application of advanced technologies would be promoted to increase output, added value, export potential, and overall competitiveness.

The province will also assist companies in enhancing productivity and product quality by 10–15 per cent annually.

Support initiatives

Over six years of implementing the OCOP programme, Trà Vinh has provided extensive support to producers through various assistance programmes and projects.

Participation in the OCOP programme enables businesses to access financial support for designing product packaging and labels, as well as crafting product narratives.

They also receive funding to buy production equipment and assistance in upgrading their OCOP product ratings.

Sok Farm Co., Ltd, in Tiểu Cần District produces six organic products from coconut flowers, including juice, nectar, cider, vinegar, sugar, and soy sauce.

Its coconut flower nectar and sugar have been certified as five-star OCOP products, while the remaining four are rated four stars.

Sok Farm is the first company in Việt Nam to specialise in producing organic coconut flower-based products.

When it was founded in 2019, local authorities put the company in contact with the Trà Vinh Small and Medium Enterprise Development Project (SME Trà Vinh) funded by Canada, helping it secure VNĐ800 million (US$31,300) to invest in production facilities.

Phạm Đình Hải, executive director of Sok Farm, noted that the company has also benefited from other support policies such as financial aid for purchasing drying equipment under the province’s industrial extension programme.

Local authorities have facilitated the company’s participation in trade fairs both domestically and internationally, as well as within the OCOP programme.

Hải said since joining the programme, Sok Farm’s products have gained significant consumer recognition and trust.

Many small and medium-sized enterprises, co-operatives, co-operative groups, and household businesses in the province have joined the OCOP programme as it helps them improve sales and income.

According to provincial statistics, after receiving OCOP certification, sales of five-star products have risen by 30–60 per cent, four-star products by 20–52 per cent, and three-star products by 10–25 per cent.

The programme has enhanced the value and quality of local speciality products while improving rural incomes.

During the most recent Tết (Lunar New Year) festival, many OCOP producers operated at full capacity to meet booming demand.

The sales of OCOP products, particularly food items, surged by 15–50 per cent in the week leading up to the festival, which began on January 29.

Thạch Thị Di, owner of the Bánh Tét 9 Di production facility in Châu Thành District’s Phước Hảo Commune, said: “During the week before Tết, our establishment produced and sold about 5,000 bánh tét (glutinous rice cakes filled with pork belly, mung beans, and other ingredients, wrapped in banana leaves) per day, compared to 3,000–3,500 per day in the weeks prior.”

These cakes were sold across the Mekong Delta, southeastern and northern provinces, she added.

Huỳnh Kim Nhân, deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, noted that the OCOP programme has contributed to rural economic development by increasing the share of industry and services, creating jobs, and raising incomes.

Many production establishments and companies have invested in modern machinery and equipment to enhance productivity, improve product quality and diversify their offerings.

As a result, Trà Vinh’s OCOP products are well-received by domestic consumers and also exported to various markets.

OCOP producers in the province are increasingly leveraging digital technologies such as QR codes and barcodes to market, promote and sell their products.

Phạm Tấn Hưng, head of the provincial Sub-Department of Rural Development’s rural development and residential arrangement division, said OCOP producers are effectively utilising digital platforms, especially for products rated four stars and above.

He emphasised that integrating digital technologies into OCOP product development has yielded significant benefits, including strengthening brand recognition and expanding market reach.

Producers have also enhanced their presence on websites, e-commerce platforms and social media channels such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram to boost sales.

The Tiến Thành Co-operative in Châu Thành District’s Long Hoà Commune is the owner of the collective brand “Gạo Hữu Cơ Long Hòa” (Long Hòa Organic Rice).

The rice is sold through the co-operative’s website and the e-commerce platform of the province's Department of Industry and Trade. It is also promoted at trade fairs and exhibitions. — VNS