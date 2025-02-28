Travel agencies struggle to adapt to ban on large vehicles in Hà Nội's Old Quarter

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has just introduced a pilot ban on vehicles with more than 16 seats entering the Old Quarter near the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area during peak hours starting on March 1.

Travel agencies have expressed concerns that the ban will cause difficulties for tourists and passenger transportation services, and are quickly seeking adaptive solutions while also pointing out inadequacies.

Despite supporting the policy, agreeing that they must adapt for common goals, travel agencies have also listed several issues with the new rule.

According to the approved document from the Hà Nội People's Committee, vehicles with more than 16 seats will be banned from some key streets of the Old Quarter and around Hoàn Kiếm Lake from 6.30 to 8.30am and from 4.30 to 6.30pm, excluding school buses and student shuttle services.

Phạm Hà, CEO of Lux Group, expressed his support for the new regulation: "The frequent movement of large vehicles in the Old Quarter has long caused traffic congestion. Many neighbouring countries, such as Thailand, have already banned large vehicles from entering densely populated areas in Bangkok, allowing only smaller vehicles with a maximum of 16 seats for tourist transport.”

“I believe that Hà Nội implementing this regulation is in line with general trends," Hà said, adding: “The regulation, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and environmental pollution during peak hours, has received not only support from Old Quarter residents, but also agreement from those in the tourism industry."

However, Hà pointed out that despite banning the vehicles from entering the Old Quarter and Hoàn Kiếm Lake area during peak hours, picking up passengers will still be challenging.

He noted that while smaller vehicles are allowed to operate in the Old Quarter, they are not permitted to stop for pick-ups, but must keep their engines running and hazard lights on, as turning off the engine could result in fines while drivers often need to enter hotels to escort guests to the vehicles.

"I believe this regulation is not entirely practical. I propose that vehicles with special tourist service permits should be allowed to stop and pick up passengers in the Old Quarter,” Hà said.

“Additionally, while banning vehicles with more than 16 seats during peak hours is understandable, its implementation should follow a more gradual process. Any new regulation, if enforced immediately, can create significant difficulties for travel businesses," he said.

Travel agencies are concerned about finding alternative solutions to transport tour groups in the restricted areas.

Adapting to the ban

As a company that frequently requires transportation services in the Old Quarter during peak hours, Bùi Thanh Tú, marketing director of BestPrice Travel, said: "Although there are difficulties, businesses must adapt and support the city’s goal of creating a greener environment for tourists."

According to Tú, his company mainly serves independent travellers going on Hạ Long cruises and tour groups.

Previously, the company’s 16- or 29-seater vehicles, provided by cruise operators, could pick up guests directly from hotel entrances – but from March 1, tourists will have to move to designated transfer points instead.

"The issue is how far the hotels are from these transfer points. Especially for large groups that have to be split across different pick-up locations, it will be quite inconvenient – particularly on rainy days. Most of our long-term tour clients are elderly and retired, so this will be quite a hassle," Tú said.

Many travel agencies have also stated that under the new regulation, they will have to work more closely, operate more actively and allocate additional tour guides to closely accompany different groups during the transfer process to ensure safety.

They are worried that with limited transfer points and a high volume of tourists, it will be easy for guests to get lost.

Proposals and solutions

According to information from the Hoàn Kiếm District Tourism Association, many businesses are still struggling to find alternative transportation solutions for tour groups.

The association is actively collecting feedback from its members before submitting recommendations to the authorities.

As the implementation date for the pilot ban approaches, several travel agencies said that they have been working with their partners, including hotels and restaurants, to establish operational plans.

"For each tour group, we now have to provide detailed information on what time the transfer vehicle will arrive, the nationality of the guests and other details,” Tú said.

“Previously, large tour buses with guides could drop tourists off directly at the entrance of hotels and restaurants," he noted.

To adapt to the new regulation and minimise inconvenience in transportation logistics, businesses are considering placing tourists in hotels outside the Old Quarter rather than in the central area.

Some potential alternative locations include areas around Châu Long, Nguyễn Trường Tộ and Quán Thánh in Ba Đình District, or even farther away, such as Trần Nhân Tông Street in Hai Bà Trưng District.

Although tourists may not be able to step straight into the vibrant atmosphere of the Old Quarter, they will still have convenient access.

Meanwhile, BestPrice Travel representatives have expressed their hope that authorities will soon increase the number of transfer points beyond the current five locations.

"I believe authorities should consider using electric vehicles for transfers, as they are both environmentally friendly and convenient for tourists travelling within the Old Quarter," Tú suggested. — VNS