National Assembly Chairman sends regards to Friendship Hospital doctors on Vietnamese Physicians' Day

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has asked the Friendship Hospital to further promote its traditions and continue to strive for even greater results and achievements as he visited the facility for the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Physicians' Day.

During his visit on Thursday, he said he hoped that the hospital would make worthy contributions to the cause of caring for, protecting and improving people's health, worthy of President Hồ Chí Minh’s teaching that “Doctors are like kind mothers”.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, the NA Chairman sent his warmest sentiments and best wishes to the medical staff and workers of the Friendship Hospital.

He said that President Hồ Chí Minh's letter sent to the health sector 70 years ago, with its thoughtful, profound and scientific messages, had become a guideline for generations of doctors to study, practise and contribute to the cause of caring for people's health.

Since its establishment 67 years ago, the Friendship Hospital has continuously grown and matured in all aspects.

Its medical services are increasingly diverse, applying many new medical technologies and techniques on par with other advanced countries in the world.

The hospital is recognised and highly appreciated by the Party, State and people, and has been awarded many honourable titles.

NA Chairman Mẫn said he hoped that the health sector – and especially the Friendship Hospital – will widely implement the laws passed by the NA, including the amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the amended Law on Pharmacies and the amended Law on Health Insurance.

These are three very important laws that will promote the strong development of the health sector in the future, he noted.

In addition, the hospital needs to upgrade, repair and build new facilities that are spacious, bright, clean and environmentally friendly. It should also improve the quality of its medical examination and treatment through effective training and fostering professional knowledge and service spirit for the medical staff.

Another vital task is reducing administrative procedures to lower waiting time and costs for patients.

Pointing out that the NA had passed a resolution to pilot a number of special mechanisms and policies to create scientific and technological breakthroughs, NA Chairman Mẫn said that the pilot mechanisms are a basis for the hospital to develop modern techniques, improve its quality and better take care of people's health.

He also said that the hospital will closely coordinate with domestic and international hospitals to exchange and support each other in patient care, service and other professional activities.

Achievements

Speaking at the anniversary ceremony, Director of the Friendship Hospital Nguyễn Thế Anh said that after 67 years of development, the hospital has overcome many challenges.

The Friendship Hospital has now become a general hospital with modern equipment and a team of specialised and dedicated doctors.

"In any circumstance, Uncle Hồ's teachings of solidarity, having both professional expertise and ethics, building a 'scientific, national and popular' medicine, are always the guiding principle for generations of doctors at the Friendship Hospital,” said Anh.

“We strive to help protect the Fatherland as well as build the country," he added.

To fulfil this task, Anh confirmed that each member of the Friendship Hospital would keep working hard, arranging the hospital to operate effectively and efficiently.

The hospital will do its best to fully realise the Government's Project 06 on 'Developing the application of population data, identification and electronic authentication to serve national digital transformation', turning the Friendship Hospital into a spacious facility with modern equipment, meeting the increasing demand for medical examination and treatment of officials and other people. — VNS