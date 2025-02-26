Second 'Technology with Heart' photo and video contest launched

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) on Wednesday officially co-launched the second 'Technology with Heart' Photo and Video Awards.

The awards aim to honour the values that technology brings to life, to inspire creativity and to foster pride in Việt Nam’s groundbreaking technological achievements. By highlighting technology’s transformative impacts across various areas, the contest seeks to lay a sustainable foundation for the nation’s prosperity in the new era, towards the 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the 40th anniversary of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process.

With this vision, the second edition, themed "Creative Việt Nam – Path to Prosperity", will tell meaningful and emotional stories through photos and videos capturing everyday life, both in Việt Nam and around the world.

Speaking at the event, VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang said this award aims to continue inspiring creativity and pride in the groundbreaking technological achievements of Vietnamese brands. It also aligns with the Party and State's policy for the breakthrough development of science, technology, innovation and the national digital transformation, laying a solid foundation for the country’s prosperous future in the new era.

"With the launch of the award, VNA and Viettel hope to encourage journalists, photographers, videographers and anyone passionate about technology to contribute their enthusiasm, time and energy," Trang said.

"We invite them to participate by sharing works that capture striking moments of technological development and its real-world applications. These images will tell the story of the scientific community’s limitless passion. Through this, we aim to spread positive and creative messages to inspire public support for those dedicated to science and innovation."

She also expressed hope that the second 'Technology with Heart' Award, with its clear guidelines and well-defined criteria, will provide a platform for both professional and amateur journalists, photographers and videographers to unleash their creativity. This initiative invites them to document the evolving story of science and technology in Việt Nam through the lens of their cameras.

The awards serve as a practical activity to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, which focuses on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. They also stand as a testament to the effective collaboration between VNA and the globally recognised telecoms group Viettel.

The entries should reflect technology that improves productivity, product quality, and national competitiveness; daily events that demonstrate how technology helps people live in harmony with nature and brings a better quality of life; illustrations of technology as a means of connection between regions and nations in a borderless world; technology and digital transformation that spotlight solutions and achievements across the building of digital Government, digital economy and digital citizens; and technology and cybersecurity that create a safe and healthy cyberspace.

The contest is open to all Vietnamese citizens both at home and abroad (excluding Viettel officials and staff). Each artist can submit an unlimited number of entries (including single photos, photo essays and videos) but may only register under one name according to their Identity Card or Citizen Identification Card.

Entries must have been created between May 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025, and must not have won awards in other photo and video contests.

Submissions can be either single photos or a photo series (comprising five to eight photos) either in colour or black and white and must be in JPG format, with a minimum size of 3MB and a resolution of 300 dpi. Photos that have been edited to distort reality will not be accepted.

For video entries, submissions must be a maximum of 90 seconds long, recorded using professional equipment, phones, drones, or tablets, and in .mp4 format. The minimum quality is HD-720p, and the maximum file size is 200 MB. Generative AI should not be used to create moving frames.

Entries must not violate copyrights, cultural traditions, political standards or religious sensitivities.

The award has three sets of prizes for single photos, photo essays and videos. Each set comprises one first prize worth VNĐ50 million, two second prizes worth VNĐ40 million each, three third prizes worth VNĐ30 million each, and five consolation prizes worth VNĐ10 million each.

The jury will select several works to exhibit at the awards ceremony. Authors will receive a photo royalty of VNĐ3 million per work.

The submission period is from the launch date until June 30. The awards ceremony is expected to take place in August 2025. Artists can visit the website congnghetutraitim.com for further information. — VNS