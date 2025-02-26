Traffic accidents decline over past two months

HÀ NỘI — Traffic accidents across the country -- including incidents, fatalities and injuries --have dropped over the period from December 15, 2024 to February 14, 2025, said Trần Hữu Minh, head of the National Traffic Safety Committee office.

The office reported a decline of 1,436 accidents (29.4 per cent), 189 fatalities (9.2 per cent) and 1,616 injuries (41.1 per cent) compared to the same period last year.

According to the office, there were 3,408 road accidents reported, which caused 1,843 deaths and 2,306 injuries during the cited period.

There have been 24 railway accidents, which resulted in 16 deaths and left five people injured.

Meanwhile, waterways had 11 accidents, leading to nine deaths and one injury. There was no accident at sea.

From December 16, 2024 to February 15, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam received 32 mandatory safety reports, with eight level D incidents. — VNS