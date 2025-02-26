Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Traffic accidents decline over past two months

February 26, 2025 - 11:07
According to the office, there were 3,408 road accidents reported, which caused 1,843 deaths and 2,306 injuries from December 15, 2024 to February 14.
A serious traffic accident in Sơn La Province killed six people on February 21. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Traffic accidents across the country -- including incidents, fatalities and injuries --have dropped over the period from December 15, 2024 to February 14, 2025, said Trần Hữu Minh, head of the National Traffic Safety Committee office.

The office reported a decline of 1,436 accidents (29.4 per cent), 189 fatalities (9.2 per cent) and 1,616 injuries (41.1 per cent) compared to the same period last year.

According to the office, there were 3,408 road accidents reported, which caused 1,843 deaths and 2,306 injuries during the cited period.

There have been 24 railway accidents, which resulted in 16 deaths and left five people injured.

Meanwhile, waterways had 11 accidents, leading to nine deaths and one injury. There was no accident at sea.

From December 16, 2024 to February 15, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam received 32 mandatory safety reports, with eight level D incidents. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

NA greenlights major railway project to boost northern economic corridor

The new railway will span approximately 390.9 kilometers for the main route, with 27.9 kilometers of branch lines. The project will pass through the nine localities of Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hưng Yên, Hải Dương, and Hải Phòng. Starting at the border crossing point in Lào Cai Province, the line will terminate at Lạch Huyện station in Hải Phòng City.
Society

Surgeon achieving medical miracles receives global honour

Deputy Director of the 108 Central Military Hospital Nguyễn Thế Hoàng, has, along with his colleagues at the hospital, achieved remarkable medical breakthroughs, helping numerous patients who have tragically lost limbs regain their physical integrity and mobility.
Society

HCM City develops first ‘medical campus’

The cluster in Bình Chánh District is now home to Phạm Ngọc Thạch University of Medicine, specialised hospitals and large medical facilities in the first phase of a project covering more than 33 hectares.
Society

American therapist awarded the Friendship Medal

Virginia Mary Lockett, an American rehabilitation therapist and a volunteer at the central city’s Traditional Medicine Hospital, has been given the Friendship Medal by the State President of Việt Nam, Tô Lâm, for her contributions to the course healthcare and friendship ties between the US and Việt Nam.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom